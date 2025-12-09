Meta Updates Facebook with Simpler Feed, More Streamlined Look, New Features Like Instagram

Facebook has long kept its design and experiences unique to itself, but Meta has other plans for it and has now shared an update to the app that offers that simplifies the app.

Through this update, Facebook now features a simpler feed for users to scroll, a streamlined look in various aspects of the platform, and new features inspired by Instagram.

Meta Updates Facebook With Simpler Feed, Streamlined Look

In a new blog post from Meta, the company introduced the latest updates Facebook, with these focusing on a semi-overhaul of the social media platform.

Different aspects of Facebook get the upgrade from Meta, including the Facebook Feed, search, and navigation that now allow users to easily find things online and "dive deeper" into their interests.

One of the biggest changes made by Meta is the simpler feed for Facebook, which opts for the minimalist approach, making it "cleaner." According to Meta, this improvement makes it simultaneously "simpler and more immersive," centering on an easier way to enjoy content that adheres to what users "care bout most" and their shared interests.

The company also claims that it is now working on improving the tab bar in the Facebook app to feature all the top-used features of the social media for easier access. These tabs include the Reels, Friends, Marketplace, Profile, and the Home button, giving them direct access to these features.

Alongside this, Facebook is also rolling out a refreshed menu design that will get its dedicated hamburger menu button (three-line icon) on the top left corner, where they can access different kinds of tabs. This was previously integrated on the bottom tab bar, also called the Menu, that houses the Profile and account settings.

Meta is also rolling out new search results to show users an immersive grid layout that features all types of content, including photo, video, and text posts alike.

Moreover, the company also claims that users are getting more control over their Feed, with a remove button available if they do not like a certain post to refresh their algorithm.

New Features Similar to Instagram Now Available

There are also new features on Facebook that took a page from Instagram, and these include the standardized grid, double-tapping to like photos in the Feed, and content creation tools.

The standardized grid on Instagram transforms all photos into the same size when presented on one's Feed or profile, with Facebook getting this streamlined look despite different-sized images or videos. Tapping on an uploaded media would expand it to its original size.

Users may now use the double-tap feature on Facebook to like a certain post, but this only works for the Like engagement. For those who want to use other reactions like Heart, Sad, Angry, Care, or Haha, they will still need to long-press and slide on the engagement button.

Lastly, Meta is also adding new content creation tools that feature an all-in-one destination to tweak one's upload, including adding music, cropping, editing, and more before they upload it to Facebook.