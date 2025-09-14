Meta Connect 2025 Expected to Debut 'Hypernova' Smart Glasses, Metaverse AI, and More

Meta Connect 2025 is right around the corner to deliver the latest from the company on everything virtual reality, augmented reality, and more.

The biggest expected release here is the debut of a new pair of smart glasses, which is known by its codename "Hypernova." Moreover, it is also expected that the company will bring a massive update to the metaverse that would soon be powered by Meta AI.

Meta Connect 2025 Is Coming Next Week

Meta Connect 2025 is already set for Wednesday, September 17, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivering the first keynote at 5 p.m. PST on its first day. On Thursday, September 18, other executives will join together and deliver the Developer Keynote part of the event beginning at 10 a.m. PST.

Meta Connect 2025 will not entirely focus on all the latest developments of the company and what it has available for the public. According to Engadget, the event is reportedly shaping up to be a massive platform for Meta to announce their new wearable meant for everyday use, known only by its codename Hypernova.

Additionally, the company will also make a significant upgrade to its metaverse.

Hypernova Smart Glasses

Despite the earlier introduction of the Oakley Meta smart glasses, the company still has one more device slated for a 2025 release, and it is known as the Hypernova smart glasses. This new wearable is reportedly more of an experiment by Meta, with users also getting a dedicated wristband for its gesture controls.

Based on previous rumors, the Hypernova would go all-out on the AI features it will deliver to the public. Analysts previously claimed that Meta's AI would bring significant advancements to features like real-time alerts, voice-controlled functions and activities, navigation, and more.

Due to its experimental nature, it is not expected to be a "game-changer" in the market.

Meta AI on Metaverse

For many years, Meta has talked about how its machine learning technology could soon power the metaverse it is building via Reality Labs. Now, the company may be close to giving the world a first-hand experience of how its generative AI technology, known as Meta AI, could revolutionize the experiences in its virtual world.

The metaverse by the company could potentially see new AI-powered bots speaking more languages appear in the new reality. It would be interesting to see how it would be available to users as the company reportedly blocked teens from accessing it on its platforms.