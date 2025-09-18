Meta's Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Could Change Everything: Can it Beat Google Glass?

The Meta Ray-Ban Display leak is really not just a leak. The Facebook parent firm proved that it's really a smart wearable created to advance wearable tech.

We all know the company's obsession with smart glasses, so this isn't just a surprise anymore. But the company wants to compete with Google Glass this time.

Meta's Smart Glasses Set to Outshine Google Glass

Meta has officially introduced its latest innovation at Meta Connect 2025, the highly expected Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses. When you imagine fashion combined with cutting-edge functionality, that's the first thing you will think about this new product.

A decade after Google Glass failed to gain mainstream traction, Meta looks poised to succeed, according to 9to5Mac. During the keynote, Mark Zuckerberg devoted much of his hour-long presentation to spotlighting the new smart glasses as the centerpiece of Meta's expanding ecosystem of connected devices.

Cutting-Edge Display Technology

The Meta Ray-Ban Display features a 600×600-pixel, 500-nit waveguide display built into the right lens. From here, you can view clear images without compromising a style or daily look. The glasses are available for $799 with high-end specs combined with a familiar Ray-Ban frame, making them functional and trendy.

Seamless Control With Meta Neural Band

To complement the experience, Meta launched the Meta Neural Band, a wrist-based device that can accurately detect hand movements.

This peripheral provides users with an 18-hour battery life, water protection, and useful functionality: from scrolling through menus and making choices to sending brief text messages. In combination, the glasses and band form an intuitive, hands-free interaction system.

Built-In AI Assistant for Smarter Living

What makes the Meta Ray-Ban Display unique is its built-in AI assistant. With both audio and video input, the assistant can bring up real-time information, give contextual notifications, and offer directions either from the display or from the glasses' own speakers. This capability can simplify daily routines, whether it's looking up directions, reading messages, or finding quick answers on the street.

What Colors Are Available?

Meta also prioritized style and comfort. The glasses will ship in two stylish color options, black and sand, to complement various fashion tastes.

You can buy them in stores beginning Sept. 30, making them one of the most discussed tech launches of the year.

Meta is a household name in the wearable business. Back in February, the company revealed that Meta Aria Gen 2 AR glasses can measure a person's heart rate. Aside from its AI features useful in hand tracking and speech recognition, it also has a microphone that can differentiate voices from different people.

In June, Meta partnered with Oakley to launch a special smart glasses for athletes. It boasts a 3K-high resolution camera, open-ear speakers, and a built-in AI functionality.