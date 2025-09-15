Meta Ray-Ban is at the center of a new leak involving a video that showcases a more advanced pair of glasses.

The video shows that the so-called "Meta Ray-Ban Display" will feature a first-of-its-kind heads-up display that delivers a significant new experience for users, all within a thicker design for the eyewear.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Leaks With HUD, Thicker Design

UploadVR shared a leaked video that reveals what it claims to be the new Meta Ray-Ban display smart glasses. The video shows that the glasses now have new feature in the form of a heads-up display (HUD), completely transforming the wearable.

In the leaked video, users could see an intuitive display that pops up in the lenses. This happens when using specific built-in apps or functions, which is something the Meta-Ray Ban Smart Glasses cannot do. The video shows features like sending messages, navigating using a map app, identifying objects, translating text, and more.

Meta's leaked video also focuses on a wrist accessory that comes with the glasses. This points to the sEMG wristband, which could control the wearable using gestures. With more advanced features, it becomes essential to have a device to manage the increased functionality.

This advanced functionality adds more immersive and intuitive features to the wearable. However, it seems to have resulted in a thicker frame design. The design accommodates the latest features, but the weight of the device is still unconfirmed as of press time.

The latest leaked video has surfaced ahead of the upcoming Meta Connect 2025 event set from September 17 to 18.

Next-Generation Meta Ray-Ban Collab is 'Hypernova'

Based on various reports, including UploadVR's, the new Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses are what has been previously referred to as the "Hypernova" wearable. The said Hypernova has been reported to be smart glasses that will come with an sEMG wristband to bring controls to the more advanced capabilities of the wearable.

While this means that Meta is not yet exploring integrating it into the smart glasses itself, it is possible that the company did this to preserve its smaller frame meant for everyday use and maintain its affordability.

In contrast, Apple's Vision Pro is best known for featuring gesture controls without any wrist wearables or controllers, but it is bulkier and significantly more expensive.

That being said, Meta has yet to confirm as of press time if the Meta Ray-Ban Display is its Hypernova project, but this could be addressed during the upcoming event.