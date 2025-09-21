iPhone Fold Will Reportedly Look Like Two iPhone Airs Combined Together

A new report claims that the iPhone Fold is set to appear as if Apple has fused two iPhone Airs together to create a foldable device.

Previous rumors have claimed that Apple is using the iPhone Air as the blueprint for the iPhone Fold, with its thin stature being a significant factor in the design of the iPhone Fold.

iPhone Fold to Fuse Two iPhone Airs Together

According to the latest Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg), the iPhone Fold will still utilize the titanium frame and materials Apple used for the iPhone Air to create the upcoming foldable device.

With that said, Gurman suggested that there would not be many changes to the iPhone Fold apart from it being a foldable device that features a hinge, an outer screen, a large inner screen, and the existing camera setup see on the iPhone Air.

The analyst said that the iPhone Fold would be a "technical marvel," adding that it will bring a super-thin device and is set to be a "design achievement" for Apple.

Gurman then claimed that the iPhone foldable would be manufactured in China, one of the main production hubs of the company. This is despite earlier reports of Apple already starting the production of the iPhone Fold in India.

Apple's Foldable Is Coming Next Year

According to 9to5Mac, it is expected that the iPhone Fold will make its debut by next year, and it could potentially join the iPhone 18 series when it also makes its way to the market. There are speculations that it may be delayed until October or November, but the publication noted that the expected arrival date would be in September 2026, alongside the regular iPhone releases.

Previous speculations expect that the iPhone Fold will debut by either late 2026 or early 2027, which matches the latest claims by the analyst. This still puts Apple on schedule to unveil its first foldable device.

As for its price tag, previous rumors claimed that it could range from around $2,000 to $2,500, and it would not be that much affected by the Trump administration's tariffs. According to Gurman, the device could start at around $2,000, similar to the previous price tag mentioned in the said rumors.