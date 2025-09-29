Apple Secretly Tests Siri Revamp With Internal Chatbot 'Veritas'

Apple is quietly developing a significant Siri redesign with the help of an internal AI chatbot named Veritas. For the past years, the Cupertino giant has always been rumored to create its own version of OpenAI's popular chatbot, but it only arrived with ChatGPT integration called Apple Intelligence.

Apple's Struggle to Keep Up in AI

For all we know, Apple is a gadget-focused company, and venturing into a new industry like AI could appear as a challenge. Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Claude are currently the leaders in AI chatbots, but the iPhone maker did not manage to get near them.

Furthermore, the release of Apple Intelligence was met with subdued reactions, and the much-awaited next-generation Siri has already been put on hold several times. For several years, Tim Cook and the team have been figuring out what should be done so Apple could pick up the AI pace without sacrificing privacy and reliability.

Here Comes Apple's Veritas Chatbot

Veritas works much like ChatGPT or Google Gemini. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple employees can type requests, hold conversational back-and-forths, and even revisit past interactions to explore topics further. The tool is being used internally to develop, test, and refine Siri's new features, such as:

Searching through personal data stored on devices

Performing in-app actions, like editing photos or managing files

Testing conversational improvements for natural and fluid interactions

Apple can collect feedback from employees more quickly and ensure Siri updates are useful before they hit users through Veritas.

Why Consumers Can't Access It Yet

Even though Veritas is promising, Apple has no intention of rolling it out to the public at present. Gurman contends this is a lost chance, as real-world data from consumer testing could be extremely useful. Apple plans, instead, to keep Veritas strictly internal, examining how its learnings may be transferred to upcoming Siri updates.

Dependence on Google's Gemini

Apple's hesitation to roll out Veritas for consumers indicates it might rely more on Google's Gemini for AI-enhanced search in Apple devices, according to The Verge. This collaboration would provide Siri with more powerful search features as Apple continues to work on developing its own AI technology in the background.

Even on iPhones, OpenAI is taking over, leaving Apple trailing behind. There might be a strategy why Veritas is under experiment: driving AI development while protecting its ecosystem and users' trust. How much of Veritas ultimately reaches the public is unknown, but the iPhone maker might have seen this from afar.

Apple is committed to building Siri into a smarter, more empowered digital assistant that can hold its own against the best AI systems out there today.