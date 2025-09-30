California Passes First AI Safety Law

California has set a national precedent by approving the country's first AI safety bill. Signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, the legislation mandates prominent AI developers to make their safety practices public and establishes a reporting framework for threats, making the state a trailblazer in AI regulation.

California Sets a National Standard for AI Oversight

The legislation, SB 53, compels big AI firms like OpenAI and Meta to disclose publicly their safety and security practices. It also provides whistleblower protections for AI employees and creates CalCompute, a state-operated cloud computing platform. The action responds to increasing public worries regarding the dangers of powerful AI while continuing to foster innovation.

Governor Newsom focused on the fact that California can keep communities safe while promoting technological development. According to the 57-year-old politician, California is not just here to be a new frontier in AI innovation, but also to be a national leader in this development.

Newsome was also the same politician who pushed for the smartphone ban in schools in 2024.

Read more: Hinge CEO Justin McLeod Says AI May Soon Replace Swiping in Online Dating

How the New AI Law is Different from International Standards

In contrast to the European Union's AI Act, which enforces security disclosures upon governments, the California law demands transparency to the public.

The law also requires companies to report safety events like cyber-attacks and manipulative AI behavior, making this action the first of its type globally.

How the Industry Reacts to the SB 53 Approval

Unlike last year's more expansive AI bill that met with strong resistance, SB 53 received tentative backing from several technology firms.

According to The Verge, Anthropic openly supported the measure, and OpenAI and Meta did not move to kill it. Meta called it "a positive step," and OpenAI commented on its support of future federal collaboration on AI safety.

But not everyone who weighed in was a fan. The Chamber of Progress, a technology industry lobbying organization, said the law might deter innovation. Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital company, feared that regulating AI development could make it difficult for startups and lock in incumbents.

Consequences for the Future of AI Regulation

The passage of SB 53 could inspire similar efforts in other states, potentially shaping a patchwork of AI laws across the U.S. While New York lawmakers have proposed comparable legislation, Congress is debating whether national standards should override state-level rules.

We're fighting for a national AI strategy that gives Little Tech a fair shot and keeps the U.S. in the lead.



CA's AI bill (SB 53) includes some thoughtful provisions that account for the distinct needs of startups. But it misses an important mark by regulating how the technology... — Collin McCune (@Collin_McCune) September 29, 2025

Senator Ted Cruz has resisted state-led rules, threatening the risk of "50 conflicting standards" nationwide. His remarks capture a more general tension: how to balance America's competitiveness with AI against the need for sensible regulation.