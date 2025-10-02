T-Mobile Quietly Ends Google One Unlimited Photos Deal

If you're a T-Mobile customer hoping to score unlimited Google Photos storage, the door has officially closed.

The quiet but valuable perk that combined Google One with T-Mobile has been discontinued, marking the end of a three-year partnership that gave subscribers one of the best cloud storage deals available.

End of T-Mobile and Google One Partnership

By Sept. 30, new subscribers can no longer register for the Google One plan using T-Mobile. The partnership, established in 2022, had provided users with Google's premium storage feature along with extra perks that distinguished it from the regular Google One subscription.

According to Phone Arena, the crown jewel of the deal was the 2TB plan, normally costing $10 a month when bought directly from Google.

With T-Mobile's premium plan, users get that same amount of storage plus unlimited uploading of full-resolution Google Photos, something Google no longer provides on its own. For serious photo and video takers, particularly Pixel owners, it was an unbeatable deal.

What About Current Customers?

T-Mobile did affirm that current subscribers will not lose their benefits, as long as they do not drop out. Subscribers who enrolled before the September 30 cut-off are simply "grandfathered" into the plan.

Upgrades or new enrollments, however, are no longer available. Not even reaching out to T-Mobile support will serve any purpose, as the carrier has closed all loopholes for late joiners.

Why Did T-Mobile Terminate the Deal?

Although the company has not issued an official statement, the action appears to be linked to the recent change in T-Mobile's approach under new management.

Over the past few years, the carrier cut back on many of its additional benefits and promotions previously associated with its "Un-carrier" brand positioning. According to industry analysts, the move is likely to simplify operations and save the costs associated with the partnerships with outside vendors like Google.

What Customers Lose

Without this bundle, T-Mobile customers now get the same Google One choices as everyone else, Android Police writes. That includes no more unlimited Google Photos storage, just set amounts of storage space, and the periodic benefits like YouTube Premium trials. For content creators, travelers, and people who use high-resolution backups a lot, the removal of unlimited photo storage is a huge reduction in value.