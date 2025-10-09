Google's AI Search Lets You Try on Shoes Without Having to Stand, Wear Socks

While the fit is one of the most important aspects of buying new shoes, what it looks like and how it would suit your style are also factors that most buyers consider before purchasing. Now, buyers would have to worry less about this as Google Search has rolled out a new AI-powered tool that will let users "try on" shoes virtually.

Shoppers no longer need to stand up or wear socks to try on the said pair of shoes as Google Search's new AI feature would do it for them using an existing photograph and replacing the footwear they are already wearing.

Google's AI Search Lets You Try On New Shoes

Back in Google's I/O 2025 event, the company introduced a feature called Try It On, which allows users to put on different kinds of clothing and apparel over their existing photos with AI fitting it for them.

Now, according to a new report by Digital Trends, the company is extending the try-on feature to different kinds of footwear to see if it is a good match for users.

According to Google's latest blog post, the company is now rolling out its latest features to limited countries, with the United States receiving the new experience first . In the coming weeks, it will expand to countries like Australia, Canada, and Japan.

Google Search's Latest AI Features

Google has expanded the generative AI capabilities that users can experience on the internet platform. The biggest addition of Google this year is the AI Mode, which transforms the search results from its traditional website links to a blank page of summarized content based on what it crawled online.

This integration of artificial intelligence on Google Search also looks to replace the traditional web crawling and ranking in search results with an AI-powered approach. As the company explained earlier this year, it will now use AI to decide on and organize results based on what is most relevant as part of its Search Labs Experiment.

One of the biggest AI integrations of Google on its Search product is the arrival of generative AI on the Lens platform, which brought multimodal input to the feature. Through this, users may now use different kinds of input, like images, videos, voice commands, and the camera's live feed, to ask the app about a certain object or image via AI Mode.