California Just Made It Easier to Stop Companies From Selling Your Data With One Click

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new privacy law requiring web browsers to make opting out of data sales simple and accessible for all users, just over a week after passing the first AI safety law.

California Prioritizes Data Privacy For Web Browser Users

The new law expands on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which was passed in 2018, and allows residents to block businesses from selling their personal information. However, so far, users have had to opt out of a website by hand or use third-party browser extensions to keep their data safe.

In the new law, web browsers will be mandated to have an easy, single-click opt-out feature. This will enable Californians to easily prevent third-party sales of data. With this feature, privacy protection will become a default instead of an afterthought, a big win for consumer rights activists.

Privacy Advocates Commend the Action

Consumer protection advocates welcomed the move as a significant advancement in protecting online privacy. Matt Schwartz, a policy analyst at Consumer Reports, said:

"These signals are going to be available to millions more people, and it's going to be much easier for them to opt out."

Before, consumers who sought a global opt-out choice needed to download specific browser tools or transition to specialty privacy-oriented browsers. This bill breaks that barrier, so that privacy would become the default standard for mass-market browsers such as Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome.

The First Law of Its Kind in the US

The legislation, passed by the California Legislature on Sept. 11, is the first in the country to mandate that browsers provide an opt-out tool that is easy to use.

Governor Newsom vetoed a more comprehensive version of the bill last year that would have reached into mobile operating systems. This year, the more targeted strategy won bipartisan backing and the support of privacy groups.

Further Signed Privacy Legislation

Governor Newsom also signed two other significant bills that enhance Californians' ability to manage their digital lives. One bill mandates that social media companies offer a plain account cancellation that promises complete erasure of data.

The second bill improves the Data Broker Registration Law, which provides consumers with greater insight into what personal information is being gathered and by whom.

Newsom is also the one who previously advocated for banning smartphones in schools. He said that students should focus on their studies instead of being distracted by their handsets.