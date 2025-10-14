Facebook Reintroduces Job Listing Feature in the US

In recent years, Facebook has become a jack of all trades of some sorts, and a feature that it is reintroducing proves it.

Facebook users, it's time to welcome back the jobs feature. Here's what you have to know.

Facebook Reintroduces Jobs Feature

According to a report by The Verge, Meta has brought back the feature that lets users find jobs on the platform.

As previously mentioned, this feature is not new as it was first introduced in 2017. However, it was discontinued by Meta just five years after launch.

This feature will be available for users in the United States only. It is not clear as of press time if the rollout will be expanded to other markets globally.

Where to Find the Feature

The job listings can be found in a tab under Marketplace. However, it is also possible for them to appear in relevant Facebook groups.

Job listings must follow a set of guidelines, which can be found here, and will be available only for users who are 18 years old and older.

As expected, job listings related to drugs and adult services are not allowed under the guidelines. The Verge's report notes that jobs related to in-person childcare have also been prohibited.