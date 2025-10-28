Netflix Real-Time Voting Brings Interactions to Live Shows, Starting with 'Star Search' Revival

Netflix is bringing real-time voting to its upcoming live programming in both the mobile and television apps.

The news was revealed by Netflix's chief technology officer, who also teased the arrival of a new show called "Star Search." If it sounds familiar, it is because it is set to be a revival of a show from around 20 years ago.

Netflix is known for offering interactive programming on its streaming platform, famously featuring titles like "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," but it has purged a massive chunk of it last year.

Netflix Real-Time Voting Is Coming to Live Shows

TechCrunch reported that during the TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 event, Netflix's CTO, Elizabeth Stone, revealed that the global streaming platform is set to introduce a new interactive feature featuring real-time voting.

This new experience offers a novel feature on interactivity, particularly as it looks to boost engagement among the audience and have their votes received in real-time.

The real-time voting feature on Netflix would directly influence the show's outcome and its trajectory, and it would be available on the mobile and television apps of the streaming platform. Real-time voting would allow users to cast their votes and choose their preferred outcomes for the said show, similar to text and online voting that has been the setup for various reality competitions.

However, in Netflix's take on real-time voting, it would tally the results as the show airs live, and users would see the outcome right then and there while streaming the live program. It was revealed by TechCrunch that Netflix already piloted a test of this real-time voting feature earlier this August on the live cooking show "Dinner Time Live with David Chang," which brought in audience interaction.

'Star Search's Revival Brings Interactive Live Shows

According to TechCrunch, Netflix revealed that it plans to bring real-time voting again to its upcoming revival of "Star Search," which will air live episodes on the platform starting next year. Stone revealed that casting in votes on "Star Search" would give audiences the power to decide on who advances or gets booted out of the reality competition.

It was also added by Netflix's CTO that "Star Search's" real-time voting next year is only one of the many ways that the streaming platform is planning to offer interactive content. According to Stone, Netflix wants to bring interactive content to users more and make them feel "like they're part of the story" with how their actions could influence the storyline.

Previously, Netflix has introduced various immersive shows and programming on the platform, but these are not live programs like "Dinner Time Live with David Chang" and the upcoming "Star Search."

At one point, Netflix introduced an interactive experience on a kids' show, which allowed members to participate in a collecting game. There is also the "Triviaverse" show, which brought an interactive quiz game on the platform that helped boost entertainment.