Netflix, Amazon, and Apple Are Reportedly Planning to Buy Warner Bros.

Netflix, Amazon, and Apple are reportedly interested in purchasing Warner Bros. following the media mogul's breakup with Discovery.

Bloomberg reported that Warner Bros. Discovery's current tumultuous status has attracted more buyers interested in purchasing the company either as a whole or by acquiring parts of it.

The latest report has mentioned three Big Tech companies that are rumored to be interested in purchasing Warner Bros., including streaming giant Netflix, e-commerce giant Amazon, and multi-tech company Apple.

According to the latest report, there are still no developments regarding what these three companies have offered Warner Bros. Discovery, including the specifics of their proposal to the company.

That being said, it was noted by The Verge that Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that it is now launching a strategic review towards alternatives to maximize its shareholders' value. According to Bloomberg, this means that WBD is already preparing nondisclosure agreements for the potential buyers as they prepare to share financial data with them.

Despite the influx of new offers from Netflix, Amazon, and Apple, the Bloomberg report mentioned that Warner Bros. Discovery has already turned down three proposals from Paramount, with one looking to purchase the company for around $24 per share.

Warner Bros. and Discovery's Partnership

Earlier this year, there were reports about Warner Bros. Discovery shutting down several of its developments and ongoing projects, including the awaited "Wonder Woman" solo game, because of an ongoing restructuring.

Later on, the said restructure was revealed to be the planned split-up of Warner Bros. and Discovery, with the two entities going back to where they started as two separate companies.

The news was further set in concrete as Warner Bros. announced that Max is rebranding to its original name pre-merger, "HBO Max," and would be losing its Discovery content. This split also brought back the previously defunct Discovery+ Plus platform.

HBO Max now focuses on movies, series, and live content, while Discovery+ features its original content.

Warner Bros.'s restructuring has focused on keeping certain IPs as its top priority, like with WB Games focusing on developing titles offering "Harry Potter," "Mortal Kombat," and DC content.

There would also be a separate part of Warner Bros. focusing on its movies and series production in Hollywood.