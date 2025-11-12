Apple iPhone 18 Pro Rumors Hint at Sleek One-Tone Design For 2026 Release

Apple enthusiasts might have already turned their attention to September 2026, when the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected, along with the iPhone Fold.

Thus far, leaks regarding said models have only centered around their design, citing no major changes but with several important updates hidden beneath the camera island.

One-Tone Aluminum and Glass Finish

According to the latest report by a Weibo tipster, Apple might finally fix a long-standing aesthetic complaint about its Pro series.

The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max started the mismatch between the shade of the aluminum frame and the glass cutout at the bottom of the back panel, which gave the phones their subtle two-tone look.

The Cupertino giant is supposedly working on perfectly matching the color of the aluminum with the glass cutout on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max for a single-tone finish.

That would result in an overall cleaner, more cohesive design while keeping the design language brought forth by the current Pro models. On the rear side, the design would largely remain like the iPhone 17 Pro series, retaining the signature camera island.

iPhone Fold Joins the 2026 Lineup

Then there's the iPhone Fold, expected to come in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro duo. Details are very limited at this time, but it should bring new design innovations with the foldable model, like flexible display technology and better hinge mechanisms.

Rumors of Transparent Design Remain Uncertain

Previous rumors indicated that it would feature a transparent section underneath the camera array. These latest reports contradict that, instead indicating that Apple is focusing on making the material seamlessly color-match rather than being transparent.

Alternatively, transparency might only be included in specific colorways, or it may have been discarded for a finished, monochromatic finish, GSM Arena reports.

In other news, Tech Times reported that the 2027 iPhone will have an invisible front camera. Still, take this information with a grain of salt as there's no official confirmation from Apple yet.