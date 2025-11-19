TikTok's New Mental Health Tools Will Help You Overcome Your Doomscrolling Addiction

TikTok is stepping up its efforts to support user mental health with a range of new digital well-being tools. Highlights include an affirmation journal, a calming sound generator, and a badge system that rewards mindful app usage, especially for teens.

If you're having a hard time controlling your doomscrolling addiction, these could be the features that could help you overcome this problem.

Improved Screen Time Management

TikTok is transforming the screen time management page into a more interactive and supportive experience, through new inclusions like an affirmation journal with more than 120 positive prompts that set users up for the day.

Apart from that, the video-sharing platform has also introduced a background sound generator with soothing audio such as ocean waves and rainfall, and a module of breathing exercises to encourage users to take mindful breaks. If you want to find the calm for your rest, this could be the solution.

This redesigned page also showcases content from creators focused on screen-time moderation, parental tools, and feed customization tips. TikTok endeavors to lead users towards healthier use of the app without making them feel constrained by pairing practical tools with instructive content.

Rewarding Healthy Digital Habits

TikTok is launching a badge system to incentivize users to keep their screen time in check. The badges are rewarded upon completion of certain missions, such as avoiding late-night app usage, using meditation features, or keeping daily screen time limits.

Doomscrolling is a challenging problem that almost everyone experiences. It happens suddenly, until you slowly lose track of time and abandon any important tasks at hand.

According to TechCrunch, other badges come from engaging with weekly screen time reports or for inviting friends to take part in digital well-being missions.

The company said it's acting on academic findings that overly rigid restrictions would ultimately have adverse effects on teens. TikTok uses a rewards-based system so that users self-regulate, rather than implementing strict limitations.

Back in March, TikTok rolled out new family features for parents and teens. This way, parents can monitor the content their kids are watching and the people they are following.