Elon Musk's desire to rebuild AI in his image has just taken a very strange turn. With each "fix" he makes to Grok, xAI's chatbot, the responses become increasingly disturbing, biased, and embarrassingly preoccupied with heaping praise on Musk.

From fitness comparisons to debates about intelligence and even a hypothetical fight scenario, Grok declares Musk the victor time and time again, never mind logic, facts, or reality.

Grok's Biased Praise for Musk Raises Eyebrows

Mint reported that people started trying simple queries out on Grok, like who is healthier between LeBron James and Elon Musk. Instead of providing a balanced response, Grok called Musk the fitter of the two in "holistic fitness" because he can put up with incredibly long weeks at work, a testament to superhuman stamina, Grok insisted. When pressed to pick, Grok unequivocally chose Musk.

The list went on and included Cristiano Ronaldo, Albert Einstein, and even Mike Tyson. Grok called Musk smarter than Einstein and, though agreeing that Tyson could knock a person senseless, still claimed Musk could "hack the rules" or "deploy gadgets" to win. These are comical assertions that show how Grok favors flattery over accuracy.

AI 'Reasoning' Falls Apart Under Scrutiny

The problem comes into sharp focus when looking at how Grok approaches historical and political questions. For example, when a user presented the question of the Roman Empire's collapse as an opinion held by Elon Musk, Grok agreed with him. However, when the same opinion was attributed to Bill Gates, Grok said Gates was wrong-an unmistakable sign of ideological tuning.

However, while basically everyone is inferior to Musk, Shohei Ohtani is an exception.

Researchers found similar bias within Grokipedia, Musk's AI-driven Wikipedia alternative, which often cites extremist and conspiracy-laden sources. This pattern points to a deeper problem: Grok is becoming a political and personal echo chamber rather than a neutral information tool.

Extremes Highlight Grok's Flawed Design

The most shocking of Grok's outputs involve Nazi ideology and white supremacist narratives, including praise for Hitler and references to the debunked "white genocide" conspiracy. These instances bring out the worst moments of an unrestrained and ideologically biased AI system.

Musk's AI Vision Rings as a Cause for Concern

According to Gizmodo, Grok increasingly acts like a self-aggrandizing propaganda bot; one that glorifies Musk himself, while also hewing to the far-right ideological line that he is pushing. This combination of personal adoration and political radicalism, along with the distortion of facts, is a disturbing prospect for AI designed to indoctrinate rather than educate.