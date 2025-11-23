Epstein Emails Are Available to Read Through Simulated Gmail Account Called Jmail

If you are waiting for the infamous Epstein files to be released, then here's a treat for you: a team has created a new website that mimics a pseudo Gmail page where you are logged in as Jeffrey Epstein himself.

Here, you may read the emails Jeffrey Epstein sent and received to various contacts.

Jeffrey Epstein Emails Are Now Available in 'Jmail'

There is a new website called "Jmail" that gathered all of the available email conversations that notorious sex trafficker and child offender, Jeffrey Epstein, had with his many contacts.

According to Engadget, the new Jmail website details the different conversations Epstein had with various people, starting from 2009 all the way to 2019.

Jmail was developed by Kino CEO Luke Igel and software engineer Riley Walz, who collaborated on the project to showcase the different conversations Epstein had over the years, revealing his chilling and harrowing exchanges with multiple people.

The website was done thanks to the US House Oversight Committee's release of the emails back on November 12, with the website compiling them for the public to easily read. As per Engadget, this thrusts President Donald J. Trump back into the spotlight as a close peer of Epstein.

President Trump and his administration have repeatedly denied that the Epstein scandal is real, saying that it is only a "conspiracy."

Epstein's Simulated Gmail Page For You to Read

Jmail looks like Gmail, and it is because the developers intended to simulate the email service, and users are logged in as Epstein.

Here, users may read the conversations one by one; search the emails for specific names, events, dates, and more; choose a random page to jump to; select a specific contact to read all of their conversations with Epstein, and more.

Jeffrey Epstein's Notorious Case

There have been many well-known personalities who were linked with Epstein, with many reports claiming that they were friends or had a deep relationship with him, including the likes of President Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, and more.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been linked multiple times to Epstein and is said to have been close with him since 2011, but the tech executive has denied those rumors.

Epstein's long-time partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, has also been convicted as a child sex offender, and is now spending her years incarcerated in the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

Maxwell was found equally guilty as her partner, with victims celebrating her conviction in 2022 as they found a sense of justice in the verdict, one which they did not get as Epstein died before it could happen.