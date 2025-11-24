Wisk Unveils New Autonomous Air Taxi for a Pilotless, Ride-Hailing Experience

Wisk is aiming to transform the future of transportation with its new, fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with plans to launch an autonomous air taxi service in the future.

Wisk Unveils Autonomous Air Taxi Aircraft of the Future

According to the latest report from CNET, Wisk has officially unveiled its sixth-generation air taxi aircraft, which is part of the company's goal of bringing an autonomous air taxi service for the future.

The latest version of Wisk's air taxis features the latest developments from the company, as well as its sleek new design for the exterior and a luxurious interior.

The report stated that Wisk has yet to fly the sixth-generation eVTOL to test its capabilities in real-world settings, but the company has already flown as many as 2,000 test runs using its previous-gen aircraft.

The planes are designed not to have a dedicated pilot's seat, similar to Tesla's Robotaxi, as it for it to be a fully autonomous service from the get-go.

The sixth-generation Wisk autonomous air taxi's interior has been compared by CNET to an SUV in their recent visit to the company's Mountain View headquarters. The publication stated that it features a roomy interior that can comfortably seat four passengers, particularly as it made space by eliminating the pilot seat that would usually have the controls and dashboard to operate the aircraft.

Moreover, it features four doors in total, one for each passenger, adding more to the comfort features of the air taxi. The Wisk air taxi can also carry up to four luggage in its compartment.

Pilot-less Ride-Hailing Launching Soon in Miami, LA

The autonomous air taxi service is still at a very early experimental stage from companies like Wisk, but the company already has a goal of launching its pilot program by 2030 in three key cities in the country.

This includes having the service available in Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, California; and Houston, Texas.

According to CNET, Wisk is still waiting for pending certification from the country's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but the goal is to secure a license to operate in the skies and for its ride-hailing service in less than five years.

This autonomous air taxi experience would be as easy as booking a ride from platforms like Uber, Lyft, and more, but would be more comparable to Waymo, Tesla, and Amazon's autonomous ride-hailing service on the ground.