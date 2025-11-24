Spotify Adds New Importing Tool to Transfer Songs, Playlists From Other Apps With Ease

Transferring songs to Spotify has been challenging before. However, that is about to change as the company has added a dedicated and direct way to do this with its latest import tool now available for users.

Spotify Adds New Importing Tool to Transfer Playlists

Last week, Spotify announced that it is adding a new importing tool to its platform that would help in easily transferring songs or playlists from other music streaming apps to its own.

This was dubbed by Spotify as the "Import Your Music" tool, which is now available on the platform, and it can gather one's data from other music streaming platforms to be transferred over to the app.

According to Spotify, with this new feature, users no longer have to "start from scratch" when using the app as the feature would help them get started with their previous music. This feature is available to new and existing users of Spotify who have created playlists or want to retrieve their curated collections from another platform.

There are already a handful of supported streaming platforms that users may use this tool on, and these include Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, SoundCloud, Tidal, YouTube Music, and more.

According to Spotify, there would be no lost songs, artists, or albums when users transfer over their playlists from one app to the platform, and users would be able to get right into streaming these titles.

Easily Transfer to Spotify via TuneMyMusic

The latest import tool from Spotify was made possible thanks to the TuneMyMusic integration, which is now built in on the platform, offering a direct and easy way to bring over music from other apps.

To get started on importing music from other competing streaming platforms to Spotify, users have to use the mobile app as it is currently available on this version only.

Go to your Library and scroll down to the bottom. Find and tap the "Import your music" button to get started with the process. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect with TuneMyMusic.

Next, choose the platform you would like to retrieve your songs or playlists from, and wait for the transfer to complete on Spotify.

Other platforms also help with the easy transferring of one's playlists from one streaming app to another. Apple Music is one worth mentioning as it offers a way to import playlists to its app, but instead of acquiring a company, Apple partnered with SongShift to make this experience quick, easy, and intuitive, almost like a first-party app.