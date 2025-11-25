Google's New AI-Powered 'Aluminium' OS Set to Replace ChromeOS on Desktops in 2026

ChromeOS has been around for over a decade, but even with premium Chromebooks, it never really challenged the dominance of Windows PCs or Macs in the mid-to-high-end tier. The OS simply lacked the advanced features and flexibility for which professionals and power users would pay.

The first rumors that Google might replace ChromeOS with Android surfaced in November last year, and now the company has confirmed plans to make it a reality.

'Aluminium' OS Designed for Desktop

The latest rumors about Android on desktops arrived courtesy of a since-removed job posting at Google for a Senior Product Manager, Android, Laptop and Tablets, found by Frost Core on Telegram. It revealed that the project was internally codenamed "Aluminium," spelt in British English.

The description further confirmed that Aluminium will be a new operating system built with Artificial Intelligence at its core, signaling Google's commitment to AI-driven productivity.

While ChromeOS mainly targeted casual and educational users, Aluminium focuses on premium devices and experiences, thus competing strongly in professional and enterprise environments, per Android Authority.

AI-Powered Features and Enterprise Readiness

Google's strategy around Aluminium follows that of Microsoft, placing AI at the core of its operating system. That said, Google will try not to repeat Microsoft's mistakes and make sure that features are polished and highly integrated.

Business continuity was also important in the job listing, so enterprise workflows based on ChromeOS will continue to work during the transition. This is essential, since companies have made major investments in this ecosystem.

While Google hasn't yet confirmed which devices will support Aluminium, it seems not all Chromebooks currently available are going to be moved onto the new OS. Any device that isn't supported is likely to receive security updates, at least until those ChromeOS versions reach end-of-life and leave users potentially vulnerable.

Google confirmed at the 2025 Snapdragon Summit that Aluminium would debut in 2026. This timeline will give the developers and enterprise users ample time to prepare for the new AI-centric Android desktop experience.