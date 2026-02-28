'Resident Evil Requiem' Survival Guide: Best Weapons, Pro Tips & Combat Tactics

"Resident Evil Requiem", often called RE9, blends classic survival horror tension with modern action pacing in a tight 10–12 hour campaign. With two playable protagonists—Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy—the game constantly shifts tone, forcing players to adapt their approach to combat, crafting, and exploration.

Many new players wonder whether RE9 is more horror-focused or action-driven, and whether it's possible to finish without wasting every bullet. The answer lies in smart horror game strategy, efficient use of Resident Evil weapons, and understanding how each character is designed to survive. This "Resident Evil Requiem" guide covers the essential tactics that make the difference between barely surviving and truly mastering the game.

How to Survive as Grace and Leon in "Resident Evil Requiem"

Grace and Leon play very differently, and adapting to each character is essential for survival. This part of your "Resident Evil Requiem" strategy determines whether you conserve resources or constantly run out of them.

Grace – Survival Horror Focus

Limited inventory means every slot matters—store Antique Coins, ink ribbons, and unused key items frequently.

After 1–2 headshots, use her melee push to knock zombies down and land 3–4 grounded headshots.

Prioritize Hemolytic Injectors over handgun ammo for instant kills and preventing Blister Head transformations.

Avoid unnecessary fights and treat each encounter as a resource management puzzle.

Combine herbs (like G+G) to save space and improve healing efficiency.

Scrap fragile knives for crafting materials instead of relying on them in combat.

Leon – Action-Oriented Survival

Use the hatchet for parries, finishers, and defense—sharpen it often to maintain durability.

Pick up environmental weapons like chainsaws and fire axes for burst damage.

Stagger enemies with gunfire, then finish them with melee to conserve ammo.

Take advantage of his larger inventory, but don't overload it.

Approach combat aggressively, but with control—reckless rushing leads to unnecessary damage.

Best Resident Evil Weapons to Keep Equipped

Choosing the right Resident Evil weapons ensures smoother progression and fewer wasted resources. Your loadout should match your character and the situation ahead.

Grace's Recommended Loadout

Requiem Magnum – high stopping power, ideal for stalkers and Blister Heads.

Hemolytic Injectors – instant stealth kills and corpse prevention tools.

G+G Herb Combo – compact, efficient healing item.

Craft injectors when possible unless completely out of handgun ammo.

Hold crafting materials until you know what threat is coming next.

Leon's Essential Weapons

Shotgun – excellent for tight corridors and enemy groups.

Assault rifle or SMG – reliable for sustained damage and boss phases.

Hatchet – defensive parry tool and melee finisher, not a gun replacement.

Keep one primary weapon fully loaded and minimal reserve ammo.

Carry only 1–2 healing items to avoid inventory clutter.

Avoiding Fights and Manipulating Enemies

A strong horror game strategy in "Resident Evil Requiem" often means choosing not to fight. Smart positioning, distraction, and observation can save more resources than perfect aim.

Avoiding Unnecessary Combat

Smash vases or throw bottles to lure zombies away from objectives.

Exploit zombie routines, such as light-switch fixation or noise sensitivity.

Aim for legs to stagger enemies when escaping instead of wasting headshots.

Use Grace's push attack to knock down enemies and slip past.

Run when leaving areas you won't revisit to preserve ammo and health.

Handling Blister Heads and Revisits

Destroy zombie heads fully to prevent Blister Head transformations.

Use Injectors (Grace) or heavy weapons and parries (Leon) for efficient takedowns.

Don't assume cleared rooms stay safe—threats often return.

Re-enter previously explored areas cautiously and listen for audio cues.

Always know the nearest safe room location before pushing deeper into danger.

Inventory Management and Crafting in 'Resident Evil Requiem'

Inventory management is a defining element of this "Resident Evil Requiem" guide. Grace's inventory is extremely limited, forcing hard decisions. Always store Antique Coins, ink ribbons (on Classic difficulty), and unused puzzle items. Combine herbs to reduce clutter. Scrap unused knives into crafting materials rather than carrying fragile melee options you rarely use.

Crafting is flexible. You can open the crafting menu mid-combat, so there's no need to pre-craft everything. Save infected blood and scraps until you know whether you need ammo, injectors, or special upgrades. Once Stabilizer and Steroid injectors become available, craft them quickly—they significantly boost survivability.

Leon's larger inventory reduces pressure but doesn't eliminate it. Leaving a safe room with one primary weapon, a small ammo reserve, and limited healing keeps you agile. Hoarding resources leads to missed map pickups like lockpicks or crafting metals. Always check your map for missed items; both characters benefit from revisiting earlier areas once upgrades unlock new paths.

Camera, Difficulty, and Settings for Survival

"Resident Evil Requiem" allows switching between first-person and third-person perspectives at any time. Grace's horror-focused sections feel more immersive in first person, while Leon's faster combat benefits from the wider third-person view. Experiment to find what suits your playstyle.

The game offers Casual, Modern, and Standard (Classic) difficulty options. Casual provides generous ammo and fewer ambushes. Modern offers autosaves and flexibility. Standard (Classic) emphasizes ink ribbon management and tighter resource control. You can lower difficulty mid-game, but you cannot raise it again, so choose carefully.

Adjust aim assist, camera wobble, and sensitivity in the options menu if needed. Small tweaks can significantly improve survivability, especially during tense encounters.

Mastering 'Resident Evil Requiem' for Long-Term Survival

Surviving "Resident Evil Requiem" isn't about perfect aim—it's about discipline. Grace demands patience, stealth, and careful crafting. Leon rewards confident combat paired with smart resource management. When you balance both styles, the game opens up strategically.

The key to mastering RE9 lies in knowing when to fight, when to run, and when to craft. Use Resident Evil weapons with intention, manipulate enemy behavior, and never overload your inventory. With the right horror game strategy, you'll not only survive—you'll control the fear instead of being consumed by it.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is "Resident Evil Requiem" more horror or action focused?

"Resident Evil Requiem" blends both styles through its dual-protagonist structure. Grace's sections emphasize survival horror with tight inventory limits and stealth. Leon's chapters lean toward action with stronger weapons and melee options. The balance keeps gameplay dynamic and varied.

2. What is the best weapon in "Resident Evil Requiem"?

For Grace, the Requiem Magnum is one of the strongest and most versatile weapons. It delivers high damage and scales well with upgrades. For Leon, the shotgun and hatchet combination is extremely effective. The best weapon ultimately depends on the situation and character.

3. Should I fight every zombie in RE9?

No, fighting every enemy wastes valuable resources. Many encounters can be avoided using distractions or leg shots to stagger foes. Saving ammo for bosses and mandatory fights is a smarter strategy. Running is often the correct choice.

4. What difficulty should beginners choose?

Casual is ideal for players focused on story and lighter combat pressure. Modern offers a balanced experience with autosaves. Standard (Classic) is best for players who enjoy classic survival mechanics and resource tension. Choose based on your comfort level with survival horror games.