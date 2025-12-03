Netflix is selling another game studio, Spry Fox, which it previously acquired. The company is now selling it back to its original owners.

Netflix Sells Spry Fox Back to Its Original Owners

According to the latest report from Game File (via Engadget), Netflix has decided to sell another game studio that is part of its Netflix Games division. Netflix reportedly sold Spry Fox to its original owners, and it would be a separate entity from the massive streaming company since being acquired three years ago.

The report reveals that Spry Fox would be an independent company and develop games on their own like before, but the report claims that it might not be all good on the independent game development studio's end.

There may be layoffs coming to Spry Fox in the wake of this split, with the company set to find additional funding to help them continue with their developments in the long term.

After Netflix acquired Spry Fox in 2022, the pair worked together to develop a successor to the famed franchise that the indie studio owns, the "Cozy Grove" series. Their first game came out two years after the merger, with Netflix Games publishing "Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit" that still has Spry Fox as its developer.

Netflix, Spry Fox to Continue Work on Sim Game

The silver lining in this split between Netflix and Spry Fox is that both companies will continue to work together on their upcoming development. The title in question is called "Spirit Crossing," and it is another take on a cooperative village life simulation game that builds off from the art style, design, and experiences of the "Cozy Grove" franchise.

Netflix Games will continue to be a publisher for "Spirit Crossing," while Spry Fox is still its developer, only that they would be working as separate entities from here on out.

The game has a 2025 release date for the mobile platform, but there are still no updates on when it will be available as the calendar runs out.

Is Netflix Games Failing?

Netflix launched its Games division to feature mobile gaming as part of its wide streaming experiences available to the public. The company saw massive expansion in the past years, with the company also acquiring various studios to create first-party titles.

However, Netflix Games was not able to sustain this as the company faced significant hardships in its venture, seeing slow growth in mobile gaming interest via the streaming platform.

This led to Netflix also splitting up with Team Blue and Boss Fight Entertainment, as well as removing various titles available on the platform or in development.