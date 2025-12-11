YouTube TV Plans Are Coming Next Year Featuring Genre-Specific Bundles to Choose From

Google has unveiled its next big offer for YouTube TV featuring plans that will bring new genre-specific bundles coming early next year.

YouTube TV Plans Are Coming in 2026

According to a new blog post from YouTube, the company announced that it is now working on new plans for its live TV streaming service, YouTube TV, to offer specific bundles depending on user interests.

In its first outing, YouTube TV is set to offer 10 genre-specific packages to subscribers which they may avail once available.

YouTube has stated that one of the biggest plans coming next year is the YouTube TV Sports Plan, which will offer fans access to all major broadcasters and sports networks, including add-ons. This plan will include the likes of the NBC Sports Network, FS1, ESPN networks, and ESPN Unlimited, with users eligible to add the likes of the NFL Sunday Ticket, RedZone, and more.

For this specific Sports plan, YouTube said that users will still get the fan favorite features that they enjoyed before, including the unlimited DVR, multiview, fantasy view, and key plays.

"Our goal is to let you tailor your subscription with more options," said YouTube. "Whether you stick with our main YouTube TV plan with 100+ channels, focus on sports, combine sports and news, or select a plan centered on family and entertainment content, subscribers will be able to easily choose the plan that works best for them."

Genre-Specific Bundles For You

Instead of one broad content offering from the current YouTube TV subscription plan, users may opt for the more streamlined bundle, which is tailored to only feature their preferred content.

YouTube TV claims that it will not be limited to the Sports plan alone, as there are other genres set to be unveiled in the future, including the likes of news, family-oriented, general entertainment, and more.

YouTube did not go into detail about the other nine packages that will bring the genre-specific bundles to YouTube TV subscribers, but the Sports plan is already a great example of what is coming next year.

It is important to note that YouTube TV has a current offering of free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels that deliver many types of content without the extra fee.