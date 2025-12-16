Instagram Reels Now Under Testing on TV App via Amazon's Fire TV—Here's How to Access

Meta is taking the Instagram Reels experience to the larger screens in its latest testing program, with the dedicated TV app now launching exclusively on Amazon Fire TVs in its early availability.

Instagram Reels Are Now Under Testing on New TV App

According to a new blog post from Instagram, the company heard the requests from its community about bringing the Instagram app over to TVs, particularly the Reels feature. The company is now rolling out the beta test version of its new TV app that is dedicated to delivering the Instagram Reels experience to the big screens, available to stream at any time.

"Today, we're excited to start testing Instagram for TV, bringing reels from your favorite creators to the big screen so you can enjoy them with friends," said Instagram.

"We've heard from our community that watching reels together is more fun, and this test is designed to learn which features make that experience work best on TV," the platform added.

Users may get started by signing in with their existing accounts, using the remote function of the TV to manually type in their credentials. That said, Meta also added an easier way to log in by going to the Settings bookmark right in the mobile app version of Instagram.

The company said that users may add up to five accounts to one TV, so users will have a more personalized way to watch Reels on the larger screens, one that features their existing algorithms and followed creator accounts.

Users may also create a special Instagram account that is exclusive to the TV in only a few simple steps to separate their main accounts from one that anyone could access.

Amazon Fire TV Gets Instagram TV App First

It is important to note that this Instagram for TV app is still in its testing stage, and according to Meta, it is currently exclusively available in the United States for Amazon Fire TVs.

Instagram stated that they will use this test to learn more from the experience and gauge the popularity of the platform and then expand its availability to other smart TV platforms and countries.

Users may now download the Instagram app for TVs from the Amazon app store for Fire TV via this link to get started with the larger experience for the Reels.

Similarly, TikTok launched its beta test for years ago for the dedicated TV app for the US and Canada regions, bringing the For You and Following feeds to the larger screen. Users are also required to log in to their existing accounts here or create a new one to access the vertical video experience.

Another Instagram rival, YouTube, already has a long-standing TV app that allows users to stream videos on the bigger screens, and it has also opted to add the vertical video experience here.

After Shorts arrived for portable devices, the company later worked on integrating it into the TV app, which combined traditional video streaming with vertical ones.