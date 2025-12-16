The upcoming foldable smartphone from Apple, the iPhone Fold, is at the center of a new report, which claims that it would be "more wide than tall."

Apple iPhone Fold Size: 'More Wide Than Tall'

According to a new report by Wayne Ma and Qianer Lu via The Information, the upcoming iPhone Fold from Apple may be unlike any other phones developed by Samsung and Google as it is set to be "more wide than tall."

The sources claim that users will be given more of a landscape mode view for the foldable iPhone instead of leaning more into the portrait orientation.

As described by the sources, Samsung and Google's book-style foldable smartphones are taller than they are wide, and this would be a different experience from when Apple debuts the iPhone Fold.

The sources also said that this would be seen when the iPhone Fold is unfolded, pointing to when its inner displays are exposed, as it will reportedly sport a 7.7-inch display that is larger compared to its competitors.

Unlike its competition, Apple will reportedly opt for the wider screen view for its foldable phone, taking full advantage of a similar experience that is already present on its iPad tablets.

Moreover, there are also other features speculated for the iPhone Fold, according to 9to5Mac's latest report, including a punch-hole camera in the outer display, the return of the Touch ID, and more.

What to Expect From The iPhone Fold?

According to the latest report from The Information, the iPhone Fold's size may already be pictured as it has speculated dimensions.

The smartphone is said to be around 5.3 inches when it is folded, making it significantly smaller than a regular iPhone, with the iPhone 17 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch diagonal display.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the iPhone Fold is getting an inner display that is close to the size of the iPad mini in landscape mode, which features a 7.69-inch screen. The latest report claimed that the iPhone Fold would have an aspect ratio that is similar to the iPad in landscape mode, corroborating the previous rumors about the wider screen focus of the foldable smartphone.

In comparison, the Samsung and Google book-style foldables' dimensions are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: 6.24" (H) x 5.64" (W) x 0.17" (D)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: 6.1" (H) x 5.9" (W) x 0.2" (D)

It was revealed by sources that the iPhone Fold will feature a book-style fold, but it is set to deliver a crease-free display.