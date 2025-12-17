Alexa+ Is Amazon's Answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini—Now Available via Web

Amazon has transformed its renowned AI assistant, Alexa, into a modern chatbot called Alexa+ that is now available on the web for users to access. It is designed to answer all their questions and assist with various tasks for which they need help.

Amazon Launches Alexa+ on the Web Platforms

Amazon released Alexa+ earlier this year via the Android and iOS platforms to give users a taste of the upgraded assistant experience that factors in generative AI, but in its latest update, the company is now rolling out the model to the web.

According to Amazon, users may now access Alexa+ via their browsers by typing alexa.com, which will take them to the same experience they have on the app.

"Dive deep into topics and pick up conversations anytime, everywhere," said Amazon. "Alexa keeps the context across your devices like Echo and Fire TV."

Similar to what users have experienced with the earlier version of Alexa+ when it was released exclusively for apps, Alexa+ will deliver assistance in various tasks. As per Amazon, Alexa+ can perform the capabilities of typical AI chatbots, but it could also help users plan events, book services, purchase items on Amazon, and perform other actionable tasks.

Moreover, Amazon said that it keeps context wherever users access Alexa+, and here, users may jump from the app to their web browser, and/or access the AI assistant via their devices like the Echo and Fire TV platforms.

The other features of Alexa+ include the capabilities to understand natural language so users may talk to the chatbot regularly, with the generative AI assistant also being mindful of the user's preferences for a tailored experience.

Challenging OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini

Amazon's Alexa+ is now heading to the web to take on its biggest rivals in the tech industry, which were originally launched via the web: OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini (previously Bard).

In Amazon's case, Alexa+ aims to deliver the same warm and genuine experience that users had with the original version of Alexa before the generative AI upgrades, combining it with their latest machine learning models. The "genuineness" of Alexa is the main selling point of the latest generative AI chatbot, focusing more on the personal experience but also promising safety and security.

According to Amazon, Alexa+ is purpose-built to help users in their everyday lives and make them feel like they have a live assistant with them, putting in massive features to assist users in various ways. One of the top features of Alexa+ is the Routines, where users may set automations for specific tasks to be accomplished by the AI assistant that are set to a specified schedule or range.

That said, Amazon requires users to be subscribed to either its $19.99 monthly access to Alexa+ or a Prime subscription, where it comes for free.