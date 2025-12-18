Meta May Be Putting Facebook Links Behind a Paywall for Creators

Meta appears to be testing once again how creators use Facebook, and this time the shift strikes directly at traffic generation.

The company is testing a new restriction that limits the number of external links creators can share each month unless they subscribe to Meta Verified, effectively placing link-sharing behind a paywall.

Meta's Link-Sharing Test is Concerning For Creators

For years, creators and publishers have operated under the constant threat of Meta throttling or deprioritizing outbound links. This experiment seems to formalize that fear, turning what was once a basic publishing function into a subscription-based privilege rather than a default feature.

Under the test, Facebook creators using Professional Mode face strict caps on how many posts can include external links each month.

On Threads, Geekout Newsletter founder Matt Navara shared a screenshot where creators without Meta Verified are limited to just two organic posts with links per month. Sharing more requires a paid subscription.

Meta has confirmed the trial, noting that it currently applies only to a small group of creators and pages in Professional Mode and does not include publishers.

A Meta spokesperson told Engadget that they are testing a new offering that allows creators to share links per week on Instagram. The company representative said that they want to find out if the extra sharing volume helps provide more value to subscribers

Facebook Creators Can Feel the Squeeze of Paywalled Links

External links are essential to how creators distribute their work. Many rely on Facebook to drive traffic to YouTube channels, newsletters, blogs, online stores, and affiliate pages. Restricting links fundamentally alters how creators monetize their audiences and build businesses outside Meta's ecosystem.

The move also intensifies criticism of Meta Verified, which already places a monthly fee, up to $14.99, on features such as premium support and account verification. Adding link-sharing privileges risks reinforcing the perception that Meta is monetizing core functionality rather than offering optional upgrades.

Smaller creators may feel the impact most. Paying for verification may not be financially viable, yet losing the ability to promote external content can sharply limit growth and sustainability.

Critics argue this deepens platform dependence. If creators cannot link out freely, they become more reliant on Meta's monetization tools, algorithms, and policies, areas that have historically shifted with little notice.