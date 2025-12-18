Two famous YouTube channels have now been banned by the company after attracting significant attention and a large following for their fake, AI-generated movie trailers.

YouTube Bans Two Channels That Post AI Movie Trailers

YouTube has decided to ban two popular channels on its platform, and these channels are best known for posting AI-generated and fake movie trailers, which are inconsistent with their labels.

According to Deadline, these channels were marked as "spammy," and the creators reportedly violated YouTube's spam and misleading metadata policies, which is said to be the reason behind the ban.

The streaming platform has allowed uploads of AI-generated content over the past few years, but one of the requirements for this is to clearly disclose and label every video as AI-generated and not the real deal.

Creators may opt to add "concept trailer," "fan-made," "parody," and more to these titles to tell the audience that these are not real should they refuse to label it as AI-generated.

However, the report claims that the two channels, Screen Culture and KH Studio, failed to be consistent with their labels, leading to massive confusion.

During their peak, these platforms have garnered a combined two million subscribers because of their AI-generated trailers. Some of their posts featured titles like "Malcolm in the Middle Reboot (2025) First Trailer" and "GTA: San Andreas (2025) Teaser Trailer" without any labels that claim these are only fan-made, according to ArsTechnica.

Is YouTube Saying No to AI-Generated Content?

Venturing to Screen Culture and KH Studio's YouTube channels will now bring an error message to users that reads: "This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else."

According to the reports, Google and YouTube are not banning the use of AI-generated content on their platforms altogether, and this could only be an isolated case for the two channels that made their videos appear legitimate despite being created by AI.

Since early 2025, these channels have already been on Google's radar for their dubious claims and improper labeling, and earlier this year, the company demonetized their channels for not following the proper AI guidelines of YouTube.

It is also important to note that Google and YouTube recently had a crackdown on AI-generated content following a cease-and-desist letter from Disney that asked for the takedown of infringed content featuring their IPs.

According to the reports, this change in the legal landscape of Google may have triggered the company to be more mindful of AI-generated content.