Kia, Hyundai to Offer Free Repairs on Old Cars to Prevent 'Kia Boyz' Car Theft Incidents

Kia and Hyundai are finally doing customers right by announcing that they will soon bring free repairs to cars affected by the viral car theft incident popularized by the "Kia Boyz" several years ago.

Kia, Hyundai to Offer Free Repairs on Old Cars

A multi-state coalition led by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that they have reached a settlement agreement with Kia and Hyundai to soon bring free repairs to cars affected by a massive security issue.

The issue pertains to the "Kia Boyz" car theft incidents that erupted two years ago and allowed criminals to access and drive the vehicles without the need for their keys.

According to the settlement agreement, Kia and Hyundai will bring free repairs to all affected vehicles of this exploit, and it will cover vehicles despite being older models of the brands.

In the settlement agreement, Kia and Hyundai have agreed to offer zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors to the owners or lessees of eligible vehicles. This will also include the vehicles that were only previously eligible for software updates, which the companies rolled out to prevent the incidents.

Additionally, the coalition also requires Kia and Hyundai to equip all future vehicles sold in the United States with an industry-standard engine immobilizer for its anti-theft technology measure.

Lastly, Hyundai and Kia are required to pay up to $9 million to the states and customers. First, up to $4.5 million in restitution will be given to eligible consumers whose vehicles were damaged by the thieves.

$4.5 million will be given to states that were involved in the investigation of the case.

Who are the 'Kia Boyz'?

Over the past years, there has been the "Kia Challenge" that went viral on platforms like TikTok as masked thieves demonstrated how they can access a Kia or Hyundai vehicle and start it without a key.

They called themselves the "Kia Boyz" and have posted videos of their exploits, using only a USB to bypass the car's immobilizer and drive it recklessly on public roads.

Some Kia Boyz only participated in the trend of driving Kia or Hyundai cars recklessly, but others opted to steal these vehicles from their unknowing owners.

This massive trend pushed Hyundai to launch anti-theft "mobile clinics" where owners could bring their vehicles to get free software updates to stop the thieves from their exploits, but incidents still happened after this.

Preventing 'Kia Boyz' Car Theft Incidents

According to Attorney General Platkin, Hyundai and Kia sold millions of vehicles in the United States without the appropriate industry-standard anti-theft technology.

All stakeholders are seeking to end the problem with the settlement.

"Today's settlement is a key step in our ongoing efforts to prevent auto thefts—and to hold carmakers accountable for their shameful failure to take appropriate action to prevent auto thefts," said Attorney General Platkin.