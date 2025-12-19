Indian Developer Builds AI Gadget That Summarizes Boss' WhatsApp Messages and Hides Read Receipts

An Indian tech enthusiast has devised a clever solution for employees overwhelmed by constant WhatsApp notifications from their bosses. You can't help but look at the chats to read the latest updates. Fortunately, someone came up with a gadget that does the job of summarizing them for you.

Reddit user u/several-Virus4840 shared on r/DevelopersIndia an AI-powered device that summarizes incoming messages and captures their emotional tone—all without alerting the sender.

Summarize Messages in Seconds

The device automatically condenses incoming WhatsApp messages into five-line summaries displayed on a small OLED screen as they arrive. Using an integrated touchpad, users can scroll through multiple messages.

Beyond summarizing, the AI analyzes the mood of each message to help employees determine whether their boss is in a positive or negative frame of mind, essentially enabling smarter, more strategic responses.

Complete Privacy Without Read Receipts

An excellent feature is its ability to operate without triggering WhatsApp read receipts, giving employees control over when and how they respond. This ensures privacy while maintaining awareness of incoming communications.

How AI Gadget Works For Your WhatsApp Messages

Times Now summarized how the device uses low-cost hardware with advanced software to summarize a series of WhatsApp chats:

Built with Node.js and the Baileys library to listen for incoming messages.

Messages are intercepted via a lightweight HTTP server and sent to the Grok LLM API, which produces concise summaries and sentiment analyses.

Summarized messages are displayed on a NodeMCU microcontroller with a small OLED screen.

A touch sensor lets users scroll or refresh summaries.

The battery is sourced from a recycled selfie stick, making the project both thrifty and sustainable.

Is it Available For Purchase?

The creator clarified that this is not a commercial product, but a personal side project aimed at solving a common workplace annoyance. Despite its non-commercial nature, the device shows a practical application of AI to improve daily workflows.

While it may never reach the market, this project highlights how AI could be used to reduce stress, enhance efficiency, and protect privacy in the workplace. Tools like this could help employees deal the constant stream of digital interruptions while prioritizing mental well-being.