Watch Christmas Shows on Disney+ via Your Meta Quest Headsets: Here's How

For those looking for activities to do on Christmas Day, look no further as the Disney+ app is now available to download and use on the Meta Quest headsets to enjoy an immersive streaming experience.

Watch Christmas Shows on Disney+ via Meta Quest

Meta only announced the Disney+ launch in mid-December, and it is the perfect time for users to enjoy streaming iconic Disney films, shows, and more during the holiday season.

Disney+ is known for its content, which offers many Disney IPs available on the streaming platform, featuring Disney, Pixar, Marvel, "Star Wars," National Geographic, Hulu, Star, ESPN, and more.

Users may access titles like "Kevin Costner's The First Christmas," "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Disney's A Christmas Carol," "Mickey Saves Christmas," "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," and more.

There are also other titles to enjoy, including "Die Hard" or the "Home Alone" series, but it is important to note that content may vary depending on your region.

How to Set Up Your Disney+ Streaming on Quest

To get started with Disney+ streaming on the Meta Quest headsets, users only need to head to the Meta Store or this direct link to the Disney+ app, then download and install it on their headsets.

The Disney+ app is free on the Meta Store as long as users are logged in to their accounts. However, accessing Disney+ requires an active subscription.

For those without a subscription, Disney+ is available starting at $11.99 per month for the Basic, ad-supported tier, and $18.99 for the Premium ad-free subscription.

There are other tiers available on Disney+ that offer bundles like Hulu and ESPN, and this is particularly great for those who want to watch special holiday games and series from these platforms.

Disney+ on Meta's Quest platform is only supported on the Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest 2 headsets.

VR or XR Streaming: Is It Worth It?

Streaming on the VR or XR headsets is a bit daunting at first, and for those who get motion sickness easily, it may affect their enjoyment of the experience.

However, the dizzying effect may fade over time, and users could get used to the experience if they keep on using it.