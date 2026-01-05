CES 2026: Belkin's Power Banks Offer Impressive Charging For Your Devices

At CES 2026, Belkin showcased a range of portable charging solutions for smartphones, laptops, and gamers, highlighting speed, convenience, and versatility. With so many innovations about AI, robotics, and more, the world of power banks is often left out.

Whenever you go, you need a power bank simply because you want to use your devices longer.

UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K

According to CNET, the 10,000-mAh UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K supports dual-device charging: USB-C at 30W or wireless at 25W. Designed for on-the-go users, it launches in February 2026 for $100 (~$75 USD/AU$150).

Read more: Top 5 Tips to Maximize Your WhatsApp Use

BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank

Belkin's BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank with Stand comes in 5,000-mAh ($60) and 10,000-mAh ($85) models. Both offer 20–30W wired charging and 15W wireless, arriving in Q2 2026.

UltraCharge Pro Laptop 27K

For laptops and multiple devices, the 27,000-mAh UltraCharge Pro Laptop 27K delivers 240W total output across three ports. A built-in display tracks battery life. Availability begins March 2026 at $150.

Gaming on the Go: Switch 2 Charging Case

Gamers can power long sessions with the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Charging Case. The $100 case includes a removable 10,000-mAh power bank with 30W output and an LCD battery monitor.

Advanced Wireless Solutions

Belkin also offers an UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger. This one is Qi2-compatible and features 25W charging for iPhone and Apple Watch. It will launch in March 2026 for $100.

Aside from that, there's also an UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock. There are two wireless pads and a watch puck at 10W each. This $65 charger is expected to arrive in Q1 2026.

Belkin's 2026 CES lineup makes it easier than ever to stay powered across devices. It doesn't matter if you're a phone user or a gamer. The company has wide variations for what you currently have.

From fast wireless charging to high-capacity laptop power banks and gaming solutions, the new products combine speed, convenience, and modern battery management for every user.