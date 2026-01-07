CES 2026: Clicks Communicator Makes You Go Back to BlackBerry Days

Physical keyboards are making an unlikely comeback, and Clicks is definitely making it happen at CES 2026.

After gaining traction with its attachable Clicks Keyboard accessory, the company has officially entered the smartphone market with the Clicks Communicator, a compact Android phone built for people who prioritize communication over endless scrolling.

Designed for Typing and Focus

The Clicks Communicator is a full-fledged Android smartphone featuring a built-in physical keyboard and a nearly square 4.03-inch OLED display with a 1080 × 1200 resolution. Its unconventional form factor immediately separates it from today's tall, media-first slab phones.

Clicks positions the Communicator as a communication-first device, suitable either as a minimalist daily driver or as a secondary phone alongside a larger, entertainment-focused handset.

The philosophy clearly echoes classic BlackBerry-era efficiency without sacrificing modern Android capabilities.

Smart Keyboard That Does More Than Type

The physical keypad is the heart of the device, and it's far more than a nostalgic design choice. A fingerprint scanner embedded in the spacebar enables fast, natural unlocking. Users can also scroll through apps directly on the keyboard, reviving a navigation style long missed by BlackBerry fans.

A programmable Clicks Key allows instant access to user-defined apps or actions. On the right side, the Prompt Key enables quick speech input for voice-to-text, recordings, meeting transcriptions, or launching a voice assistant. This key includes a customizable Signal LED that lights up based on selected apps or contacts.

On the left, a dedicated hardware kill switch instantly toggles airplane mode, an intentional nod to privacy, focus, and distraction-free use.

Software Built for Messaging Efficiency

According to 9to5Google, Clicks partnered with the creators of Niagara Launcher to develop a custom Android launcher tailored for communication. The home screen consolidates messages from multiple apps into a single view, reminiscent of BlackBerry 10's unified inbox.

The Communicator ships with Android 16 and comes with a solid support commitment: two major OS updates and five years of security patches, an impressive promise for a niche, first-generation device.

Hardware That Covers the Essentials

Powering the phone is a 4nm MediaTek 5G IoT-focused chipset, selected for long-term availability and reliability rather than raw benchmark dominance. Other key specs include:

4,000mAh silicon-carbon battery

256GB internal storage with microSD expansion

3.5mm headphone jack

Qi2 wireless charging

Physical SIM + eSIM support

50MP rear camera and 24MP front camera

How Much is the Clicks Communicator?

The Clicks Communicator is priced at $499, with an early promotional price of $399 available via deposit before February 27. Shipping is expected later this year.

Clicks also announced the Clicks Power Keyboard, a magnetically attached power bank featuring a slide-out keypad. It will retail for $109, or $79 for early buyers, with availability planned for Spring 2026.

For users who miss tactile typing, intentional design, and phones that don't demand constant attention, the Clicks Communicator stands out as one of the most compelling modern keyboard smartphones to date.

In a market obsessed with bigger screens and more scrolling, Clicks is betting that focus and physical keys still matter.