Lenovo Unveils Rollable PCs, AI Glasses, and Smart Displays at CES 2026

At CES 2026, Lenovo is unveiling a bold lineup of proofs-of-concept that reimagine personal computing through advanced design and deeply integrated AI. From rollable laptops and personal AI hubs to smart glasses and intelligent displays, Lenovo's latest concepts highlight a future where productivity, immersive experiences, and user well-being converge.

Alongside new ThinkPad innovations, Lenovo is also previewing gaming-focused concepts under its Legion brand and spotlighting the latest developments from Motorola, reinforcing its broader ecosystem approach to AI-enabled hardware.

ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept: Expanding the Laptop Experience

The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept represents Lenovo's most ambitious rethink of the laptop form factor to date. Designed as one of the world's first out-folding devices with a world-facing display, the concept delivers an expanding user-facing screen that transforms a compact 13.3-inch laptop into a near-16-inch workspace.

Built on Lenovo's legacy of pioneering designs—following milestones like the ThinkPad X1 Fold and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI laptop—the Rollable XD Concept offers more than 50% additional screen real estate without the bulk of a traditional 16-inch notebook. This enables seamless multitasking, collaboration, and adaptive workflows for professionals on the move.

The device introduces intuitive Swipe to X touch gestures and voice controls for launching apps and switching modes. Its transparent 180-degree Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 cover not only ensures durability but also reveals the intricate mechanics behind the rolling display. AI-driven capabilities such as live translation, voice assistance, multimodal interaction, and lid-closed use cases position the Rollable XD as more than a PC—it's a flexible platform for smarter, future-ready workflows.

Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept: Project Kubit

Codenamed Project Kubit, the Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept introduces a personal edge-cloud device designed to unify AI experiences across PCs, smartphones, wearables, and smart-home devices. The hub houses two ThinkStation™ PGX compact AI workstations powered by the NVIDIA® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, all showcased behind a transparent touch-screen display.

By harvesting data across a user's personal ecosystem, the AI hub enables advanced analytics and AI-powered applications that evolve alongside individual usage patterns. With touch and voice activation, Lenovo envisions the Personal AI Hub as a high-performance, always-available AI companion—bringing enterprise-grade AI computing into a personal, consumer-friendly form.

Lenovo AI Glasses Concept: AI at a Glance

The Lenovo AI Glasses Concept showcases a lightweight, wearable approach to AI-enhanced productivity and connectivity. Wirelessly tethered to a smartphone or PC, the glasses support touch and voice controls, hands-free calling, music playback, and even a built-in teleprompter for presentations.

Powered by Lenovo Qira, the glasses leverage AI processing from paired devices to deliver sub-millisecond live translation and intelligent image recognition. Features like Catch Me Up provide at-a-glance summaries of notifications across multiple devices, helping users stay informed without reaching for a screen.

Weighing just 45 grams, the AI Glasses Concept delivers up to eight hours of use, blending comfort with practical, AI-driven assistance for all-day wear.

Smart Sense and AI-Powered Display Concepts

The Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept transforms a 27-inch UHD monitor into an intelligent multi-device hub. Beyond traditional cable connections, the display can automatically connect wirelessly to multiple devices—smartphones, laptops, and tablets—enabling effortless content casting and multi-screen collaboration.

Natural-language interaction allows users to access devices and applications through touch or voice commands, while flexible window management and drag-and-drop functionality simplify multitasking.

Complementing this is the AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept, designed with user well-being in mind. This multi-user display adapts brightness, color temperature, and visual settings based on user profiles, time of day, and location. Real-time wellness monitoring—including posture and eye-fatigue detection—aims to deliver a more comfortable, health-conscious computing experience.

Smart Accessories: Adaptive and Self-Charging

Lenovo's accessory concepts extend AI and sustainability into everyday peripherals. The Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard Concept features adjustable keystroke force and optical actuation, allowing users to switch between precision-focused work modes and high-speed gaming configurations.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Self-Charging Kit Concept—comprising a keyboard and mouse—uses advanced light-harvesting technology that operates in environments as low as 50 lux. The solar-powered mouse delivers true no-charging operation using everyday indoor light, offering a cleaner, more sustainable alternative for modern workspaces.

With its CES 2026 concepts, Lenovo is not just experimenting with new hardware designs—it is outlining a vision for personal AI computing that is adaptive, intuitive, and deeply human-centric, where technology works smarter to support how people live, work, and connect.