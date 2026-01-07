Lenovo Unveils Rollable PCs, AI Glasses, and Smart Displays at CES 2026

By
Lenovo
TechTimes

At CES 2026, Lenovo is unveiling a bold lineup of proofs-of-concept that reimagine personal computing through advanced design and deeply integrated AI. From rollable laptops and personal AI hubs to smart glasses and intelligent displays, Lenovo's latest concepts highlight a future where productivity, immersive experiences, and user well-being converge.

Alongside new ThinkPad innovations, Lenovo is also previewing gaming-focused concepts under its Legion brand and spotlighting the latest developments from Motorola, reinforcing its broader ecosystem approach to AI-enabled hardware.

ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept: Expanding the Laptop Experience

Lenovo ThinkPad
Lenovo

The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept represents Lenovo's most ambitious rethink of the laptop form factor to date. Designed as one of the world's first out-folding devices with a world-facing display, the concept delivers an expanding user-facing screen that transforms a compact 13.3-inch laptop into a near-16-inch workspace.

Built on Lenovo's legacy of pioneering designs—following milestones like the ThinkPad X1 Fold and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI laptop—the Rollable XD Concept offers more than 50% additional screen real estate without the bulk of a traditional 16-inch notebook. This enables seamless multitasking, collaboration, and adaptive workflows for professionals on the move.

The device introduces intuitive Swipe to X touch gestures and voice controls for launching apps and switching modes. Its transparent 180-degree Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 cover not only ensures durability but also reveals the intricate mechanics behind the rolling display. AI-driven capabilities such as live translation, voice assistance, multimodal interaction, and lid-closed use cases position the Rollable XD as more than a PC—it's a flexible platform for smarter, future-ready workflows.

Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept: Project Kubit

Codenamed Project Kubit, the Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept introduces a personal edge-cloud device designed to unify AI experiences across PCs, smartphones, wearables, and smart-home devices. The hub houses two ThinkStation™ PGX compact AI workstations powered by the NVIDIA® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, all showcased behind a transparent touch-screen display.

By harvesting data across a user's personal ecosystem, the AI hub enables advanced analytics and AI-powered applications that evolve alongside individual usage patterns. With touch and voice activation, Lenovo envisions the Personal AI Hub as a high-performance, always-available AI companion—bringing enterprise-grade AI computing into a personal, consumer-friendly form.

Lenovo AI Glasses Concept: AI at a Glance

Lenovo AI
Lenovo

The Lenovo AI Glasses Concept showcases a lightweight, wearable approach to AI-enhanced productivity and connectivity. Wirelessly tethered to a smartphone or PC, the glasses support touch and voice controls, hands-free calling, music playback, and even a built-in teleprompter for presentations.

Powered by Lenovo Qira, the glasses leverage AI processing from paired devices to deliver sub-millisecond live translation and intelligent image recognition. Features like Catch Me Up provide at-a-glance summaries of notifications across multiple devices, helping users stay informed without reaching for a screen.

Weighing just 45 grams, the AI Glasses Concept delivers up to eight hours of use, blending comfort with practical, AI-driven assistance for all-day wear.

Smart Sense and AI-Powered Display Concepts

Lenovo Monitor
Lenovo

The Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept transforms a 27-inch UHD monitor into an intelligent multi-device hub. Beyond traditional cable connections, the display can automatically connect wirelessly to multiple devices—smartphones, laptops, and tablets—enabling effortless content casting and multi-screen collaboration.

Natural-language interaction allows users to access devices and applications through touch or voice commands, while flexible window management and drag-and-drop functionality simplify multitasking.

Complementing this is the AI-Powered Personalized Display Concept, designed with user well-being in mind. This multi-user display adapts brightness, color temperature, and visual settings based on user profiles, time of day, and location. Real-time wellness monitoring—including posture and eye-fatigue detection—aims to deliver a more comfortable, health-conscious computing experience.

Smart Accessories: Adaptive and Self-Charging

Lenovo's accessory concepts extend AI and sustainability into everyday peripherals. The Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard Concept features adjustable keystroke force and optical actuation, allowing users to switch between precision-focused work modes and high-speed gaming configurations.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Self-Charging Kit Concept—comprising a keyboard and mouse—uses advanced light-harvesting technology that operates in environments as low as 50 lux. The solar-powered mouse delivers true no-charging operation using everyday indoor light, offering a cleaner, more sustainable alternative for modern workspaces.

With its CES 2026 concepts, Lenovo is not just experimenting with new hardware designs—it is outlining a vision for personal AI computing that is adaptive, intuitive, and deeply human-centric, where technology works smarter to support how people live, work, and connect.

ⓒ 2026 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Tags:LenovoLenovo ThinkpadCES 2026
Join the Discussion
Most Popular