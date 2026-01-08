CES 2026: Roborock Saros Rover Robot Vacuum Conquers Stairs, Obstacles Like Never Before

For years, robot vacuums have struggled with one persistent challenge: elevation. Stairs, thick rugs, scattered toys, and anything beyond a flat floor often turned "smart cleaning" into a rescue mission for homeowners.

At CES 2026, Roborock introduced a solution that could finally change the game: the Saros Rover, a two-legged robotic vacuum that literally steps over obstacles instead of surrendering to them.

Wheel-Leg Hybrid Robot Vacuum

Unlike traditional robot vacuums that rely solely on wheels, the Saros Rover combines wheels with stork-like legs. This wheel-leg hybrid allows the vacuum to stand upright, balance itself, and either roll or step over barriers up to 10 centimeters high. For stairs, thresholds, and cluttered floors, this means the Saros Rover treats obstacles as part of the cleaning route rather than hard stops.

While brands like Dreame and Eufy have dabbled in stair-capable designs, Roborock's approach stands apart. The Rover doesn't pause its job to reposition; it climbs while cleaning. Its legs extend, lift the chassis, and roll forward in one smooth motion, making it the first robot vacuum to merge vertical mobility with continuous operation.

For multi-story homes or floors littered with toys and cables, the effect is nothing short of practical magic.

Suction Power and Performance

Inside, the Saros Rover delivers 19,000 Pascals of suction. While this is lower than the 35,000 Pa seen in Roborock's Saros 20 series, the emphasis here is on mobility and intelligence rather than raw power. Its specialization in vacuuming without mopping positions it as a high-performance, dedicated cleaning solution rather than a jack-of-all-trades.

Smart Navigation Meets Obstacle Avoidance

According to HotHardware, Roborock pairs its mechanical innovation with advanced intelligence. The Saros Rover uses StarSight 2.0 autonomous navigation powered by Dual-Flash LiDAR, enabling real-time mapping, precise obstacle detection, and seamless path planning over uneven terrain.

At CES 2026, live demos showcased the Rover climbing stairs, adjusting to sloped floors, and maintaining balance on the fly. Roborock even claims the robot can dodge moving objects, like tennis balls, thanks to rapid-response algorithms, and it can perform small jumps when needed.

How Much is Roborock's Saros Rover?

Roborock has not confirmed an official price or release date, but as the flagship of the Saros lineup, industry watchers anticipate a premium price near $3,000.

Aside from Roborock, another company showcased a climbing robot vacuum during the annual tech show. Dreame presented Cyber X, which can autonomously navigate straight or curved staircases.