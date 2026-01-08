CES 2026: Vantrue Debuts Pilot 2, The First Dash Cam with Thermal Imaging and CarPlay Support

If you are looking for your next inexpensive car upgrade, then Vantrue's Pilot 2, which was introduced during CES 2026, may be the one you're looking for.

Vantrue Debuts New Pilot 2 at CES 2026

Vantrue debuted their new dash cam at CES 2026 called the Pilot 2, and the company touts its massive capabilities that bring improved safety, connectivity, and a complete safe driving experience for users.

This new 4-channel dashboard camera reinforces the vehicle with various features, and the company touts it to be the first professional-grade dash cam designed for commercial and professional drivers. The Pilot 2 was made for drivers who require assistance from their systems and help deliver situational awareness, making it helpful when navigating through challenging settings.

According to GadgetReview's report, the biggest feature Vantrue added to the new dash cam is the thermal imaging capabilities which brings another layer of safety on the road. Instead of having to drive blind through thick fog or dark roads with poor visibility, users do not have to worry about pedestrians, animals, or heated objects that may be on the road or crossing it.

As mentioned earlier, it is a 4-channel dash cam which offers recording of the front of the vehicle with Sony's STARVIS 2 sensor powering it, and it is likewise capable of capturing 1440p (2K) resolution. This is paired with the thermal night vision camera module that is separate from the front camera.

Additionally, the front camera is also paired with a cabin camera to capture what is happening inside the vehicle with 1080p (Full HD) resolution. Lastly, there is also a rear camera which captures 1440p quality of what is happening behind your car.

First Dash Cam with Thermal Imaging

The most impressive feature here is the Thermal Smart imaging technology that comes with advanced processing algorithms, which further helps in detecting humans, animals, or objects up to 200 feet away.

This thermal camera bundles in night vision, which aims to help drivers navigate with confidence at low visibility, through extreme and poor conditions like fog, haze, rain, or snow.

The thermal lens that completes the 4-channel setup of Vantrue's Pilot 2 reinforces this latest feature, making it the first dashboard camera in the industry that delivers thermal sensing capabilities. This can be especially helpful to avoid roads that have many animal crossings, like deer, bears, elk, and others.

Top Features of the Vantrue Pilot 2

Apart from the four-camera setup of the Vantrue Pilot 2, it also comes with a dedicated touchscreen display that can preview a real-time feed of the cameras while navigating. Vantrue added two distinct wireless connectivity features to it, and these are the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which also doubles as a third-party infotainment system.

The touchscreen display comes in at a size of 6.25 inches, and is only half an inch shy of the 6.3-inch iPhone 17 Pro.

Users who have older radio systems or whose vehicle came with a basic radio may get an upgrade when opting for the Vantrue Pilot 2, as it offers the latest wireless connectivity features and can be retrofitted to their head unit.

For now, it is available on Kickstarter for $450, but it will be available in 2026 with a $600 suggested retail price.