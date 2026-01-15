'ARC Raiders' Loadouts Guide: Expert Solo vs Squad Tips and Weapon Selection Strategies

"ARC Raiders" loadouts define how safely players move through each raid, how hard they can push ARC machines, and how much loot they can realistically carry home. By understanding solo vs squad tips and making deliberate weapon selection choices, players turn chaotic firefights into controlled encounters and increase their long‑term progression.​

Why Loadouts Matter in 'ARC Raiders'

In "ARC Raiders," every deployment into the Sprawl carries real risk because death can mean losing valuable gear brought into the raid. A well‑built loadout acts as a safety net, allowing players to handle unexpected encounters, adjust to map events, and still reach extraction with something worth keeping.

Good "ARC Raiders" loadouts also reduce decision fatigue mid‑raid, since players already know which weapons handle ARCs, which tools cover escape routes, and where their kit's limits lie.​

What Makes a "Good" Loadout?

A strong loadout combines weapons, healing, shields, and utility into a coherent plan instead of a random pile of gear. In practice, that means choosing a primary weapon, secondary weapon, grenades, shield rechargers, and medical items with an eye on weight, ammo needs, and expected threats.

A good loadout also reflects the raid's goal: a loot‑focused run leans toward lighter weapon selection and more healing, while an ARC‑hunting or PvP‑oriented raid justifies heavier guns and more explosives.​

How Loadouts Work and Why Weight Matters

Players can enter with either a Free Loadout or a custom kit built from their stash. Free Loadouts remove the fear of losing expensive items, making them ideal for learning routes, but they usually lack the raw power and flexibility of tuned custom setups.

Custom "ARC Raiders" loadouts let players lean into preferred playstyles, but the more weight they add, the slower they move and the less loot they can comfortably extract with.​

Weight is a hidden constraint that shapes everything from sprinting to stamina and repositioning during firefights. Heavy rifles, LMGs, and stacks of ammunition sap mobility, which can be fatal for solo players who must escape on their own.

Squads can distribute this burden by letting one player carry a heavier ARC‑killing weapon while others stay lighter and more agile as flankers or scouts.​

Core Principles for Solo Loadouts

For solo "ARC Raiders" loadouts, staying alive is more important than raw damage numbers. Solo players benefit from always carrying shield rechargers, bandages, and at least one escape‑oriented tool such as smokes, decoys, or stuns, because any mistake has immediate consequences.

Utility that breaks line of sight or slows pursuers often saves more raids than another damage grenade or extra ammo, especially when ambushed by players or pinned by ARCs.​​

Another solo priority is keeping weight under control. A single reliable mid‑range primary weapon, a lightweight secondary, and modest ammo reserves usually outperform a bloated kit with multiple heavy guns and little room left for loot.

When solo, every slot must earn its place, and unnecessary redundancy, like two very similar rifles, often leads to slower movement and fewer extraction options.​

Best Solo Builds and Weapon Selection

Popular solo builds often invest in survivability and consistency rather than flashy high‑risk options. Perks and skill tree choices that reduce incoming damage, speed up healing, or enhance shield regeneration add significant safety margins for lone raiders.

Pairing these with a dependable all‑round primary, such as a controllable rifle with good effective range, creates a solid foundation for most situations.​​

Weapon selection for solo players should emphasize controllable recoil, reasonable magazine size, and versatility across PvE and PvP fights. Ultra‑high recoil or very niche weapons might deliver impressive theoretical damage but often backfire when a solo player is surprised at a bad angle.

A compact sidearm or SMG with quick handling can cover close‑quarters emergencies without adding too much weight, rounding out the solo kit.​​

How Squads Optimize Their Loadouts

Squads can step beyond self‑sufficiency and build around defined battlefield roles. A typical trio might field a long‑range marksman, a mid‑range anchor with sturdier weapons, and a support‑oriented player carrying extra utility, healing, or scanning tools.

This distribution allows the team to answer more threats without every individual needing a fully self‑contained kit.​

To avoid waste, squads benefit from communicating about who brings which grenades, heals, and gadgets. If every player loads only offensive grenades, the team might lack smokes or decoys for escapes; if everyone overpacks medical items, they may lack the explosive power needed for fast ARC takedowns.

Coordinated "ARC Raiders" loadouts turn the group into a flexible unit instead of three separate solos sharing a lobby.​​

Squad Roles and Weapon Types

In many squads, a scout or sniper carries a precise long‑range rifle to spot and punish exposed targets, both human and ARC. The frontline anchor wields a battle rifle or LMG suited for medium to close ranges, providing suppressing fire and taking the brunt of direct engagements.

The support role often brings utility‑heavy weapon selection and consumables, such as extra smokes, deployables, or additional healing that can be passed around when needed.​​

At least one squad member typically focuses on high armor penetration to handle tougher ARC opponents. Others can lean into weapons better suited to quickly downing players or cleaning up smaller enemies, ensuring the squad does not overinvest in a single damage profile.

This division of labor makes big fights more manageable and keeps ammo usage efficient across longer raids.​

Avoiding Common Loadout Mistakes

Many players struggle not because of poor aim but because their loadouts clash with their goals. Overpacking ammunition, neglecting shield rechargers, or bringing two similar primaries leaves gaps in survivability, mobility, or flexibility.

Others forget utility entirely, entering high‑risk areas without smokes, decoys, or crowd‑control tools that could turn hopeless situations into manageable retreats.​

Squads sometimes make the opposite mistake by mirroring each other's kits, leaving no dedicated long‑range threat or no clear support role.

Solo players, meanwhile, frequently gravitate toward extremely heavy builds that feel powerful in theory but fail when they cannot reposition quickly enough to escape collapsing fights. Treating every death as feedback for future loadout tweaks gradually irons out these issues over time.​

Turning Gear into Consistent Extractions

Mastery of "ARC Raiders" loadouts comes from aligning solo vs squad tips, weapon selection, and personal risk tolerance into one coherent approach. Players who consciously build around their objectives, whether safe extraction, ARC farming, or high‑intensity PvP, see more stable progress than those who simply grab the highest numbers in their inventory.

By iterating on kits after every raid, experimenting with roles in squads, and respecting the limits of weight and utility, raiders gradually transform gear from a liability they fear losing into a reliable engine for long‑term success.​​

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How often should players change their 'ARC Raiders' loadouts?

Players benefit from small adjustments almost every session and larger overhauls every few days of play. Frequent minor tweaks based on recent deaths, loot gains, or meta shifts keep loadouts aligned with current goals without forcing a complete rebuild each raid.

2. Is it better to specialize in solo or squad play when building loadouts?

Specializing in one context first usually leads to faster improvement, because it gives clearer feedback on what works and what does not. Once a player feels confident in either solo or squad play, they can adapt those successful principles to the other mode with fewer painful experiments.

3. How can players test new weapons without tanking their extraction rate?

A practical approach is to test one new weapon at a time while keeping the rest of the loadout stable and familiar. Players can also run lower‑risk raids or use safer routes, treating those sessions as "practice runs" where learning the weapon's handling matters more than maximizing loot.

4. What's a good way to practice squad coordination around loadouts?

Squads can start with short sessions focused on one objective, such as practicing revives, crossfire setups, or retreat protocols, with clearly defined roles for each player. After each raid, the group briefly reviews what worked and then adjusts one or two elements of their loadouts or roles before queuing again.