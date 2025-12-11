The Game Awards 2025: 'Clair Obscur' Wins Game of the Year—Here Are the Winners

The Game Awards 2025 has finally revealed the winners across a wide variety of categories. This includes "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," which won the coveted Game of the Year.

Here are this year's The Game Awards winners.

The Game Awards 2025 Winners

*winners marked in bold

Game of the Year

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"

"Donkey Kong Bananza"

"Hades 2"

"Hollow Knight: Silksong"

"Kingdom Come Deliverance 2"

Best Art Direction

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

"Death Stranding 2 On the Beach"

"Ghost of Yōtei"

"Hades 2"

"Hollow Knight: Silksong"

Best Audio Design

"Battlefield 6"

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"

"Ghost of Yōtei"

"Silent Hill f"

Best Game Direction

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"

"Ghost of Yōtei"

"Hades 2"

"Split Fiction"

Best Multiplayer

"Arc Raiders"

"Battlefield 6"

"Elden Ring: Nightreign"

"Peak"

"Split Fiction"

Best Narrative

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"

"Ghost of Yōtei"

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2"

"Silent Hill f"

Best Performance

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" - Jennifer English

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" - Ben Starr

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" - Charlie Cox

"Ghost of Yōtei" - Erika Ishii

"Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" - Troy Baker

"Silent Hill f" - Konatsu Kato

Best Score & Music

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"

"Ghost of Yōtei"

"Hades 2"

"Hollow Knight: Silksong"

Best Action

"Battlefield 6"

"Doom: The Dark Ages"

"Hades 2"

"Ninja Gaiden 4"

"Shinobi: Art of Vengeance"

Best Action/Adventure Game

"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"

"Ghost of Yōtei"

"Hollow Knight: Silksong"

"Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"

"Split Fiction"

Best Family Game

"Donkey Kong Bananza"

"Lego Party"

"Lego Voyagers"

"Mario Kart World"

"Sonic Racing Crossworlds"

"Split Fiction"

Best Fighting Game

"2XKO"

"Capcom Fighting Collection 2"

"Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves"

"Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection"

"Virtua Fighter 5 REVO"

Best Independent Game

"Absolum"

"Ball X Pit"

"Blue Prince"

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

"Hades 2"

"Hollow Knight: Silksong"

Best Mobile Game

"Destiny Rising"

"Persona 5: The Phantom X"

"Sonic Rumble"

"Umamusume: Pretty Derby"

"Wuthering Waves"

Best Ongoing Game

"Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail"

"Fortnite"

"Helldivers 2"

"Marvel Rivals"

"No Man's Sky"

Best RPG

"Avowed"

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2"

"Monster Hunter Wilds"

"The Outer Worlds 2"

Best Sports/Racing Game

"EA Sports FC 26"

"F1 25"

"Mario Kart World"

"Rematch"

"Sonic Racing Crossworlds"

Best Strategy/Sim Game

"Civilization 7"

"Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles"

"Jurassic World Evolution 3"

"The Alters"

"Tempest Rising"

"Two Point Museum"

Best VR/AR Game

"Alien: Rogue Incursion"

"Arken Age"

"Deadpool VR"

"Ghost Town"

"The Midnight Walk"

Best Adaptation

"A Minecraft Movie"

"Devil May Cry"

"Splinter Cell: Deathwatch"

"The Last of Us" season 2

"Until Dawn"

Community Support

"Baldur's Gate 3"

"Final Fantasy 14"

"Fortnite"

"Helldivers 2"

"No Man's Sky"

Debut Indie Game

"Blue Prince"

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

"Despelote"

"Dispatch"

"Megabonk"

Games for Impact

"Consume Me"

"Despelote"

"Lost Records: Bloom and Rage"

"South of Midnight"

"Wanderstop"

Best Esports Game

"Counter-Strike 2"

"Dota 2"

"League of Legends"

"Mobile Legends Bang Bang"

"Valorant"

Best Esports Athlete

Brawk

Chovy

Forsaken

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo

Best Esports Team

Gen.G ("League of Legends")

NRG ("Valorant")

Team Falcons ("Dota 2")

Team Liquid PH ("Mobile Legends Bang Bang")

Team Vitality ("Counter-Strike 2")

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Most Anticipated Game

"007 First Light"

"Grand Theft Auto 6"

"Marvel's Wolverine"

"Resident Evil Requiem"

"The Witcher 4"

Innovation in Accessibility

"Assassin's Creed Shadows"

"Atomfall"

"Doom: The Dark Ages"

"EA Sports FC 26"

"South of Midnight"

Players' Voice