The Game Awards 2025: 'Clair Obscur' Wins Game of the Year—Here Are the Winners

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' won a number of awards this year.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
The Game Awards 2025 has finally revealed the winners across a wide variety of categories. This includes "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," which won the coveted Game of the Year.

Here are this year's The Game Awards winners.

The Game Awards 2025 Winners

*winners marked in bold

Game of the Year

  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
  • "Donkey Kong Bananza"
  • "Hades 2"
  • "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
  • "Kingdom Come Deliverance 2"

Best Art Direction

  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Death Stranding 2 On the Beach"
  • "Ghost of Yōtei"
  • "Hades 2"
  • "Hollow Knight: Silksong"

Best Audio Design

  • "Battlefield 6"
  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
  • "Ghost of Yōtei"
  • "Silent Hill f"

Best Game Direction

  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
  • "Ghost of Yōtei"
  • "Hades 2"
  • "Split Fiction"

Best Multiplayer

  • "Arc Raiders"
  • "Battlefield 6"
  • "Elden Ring: Nightreign"
  • "Peak"
  • "Split Fiction"

Best Narrative

  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
  • "Ghost of Yōtei"
  • "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2"
  • "Silent Hill f"

Best Performance

  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" - Jennifer English
  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" - Ben Starr
  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" - Charlie Cox
  • "Ghost of Yōtei" - Erika Ishii
  • "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" - Troy Baker
  • "Silent Hill f" - Konatsu Kato

Best Score & Music

  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
  • "Ghost of Yōtei"
  • "Hades 2"
  • "Hollow Knight: Silksong"

Best Action

  • "Battlefield 6"
  • "Doom: The Dark Ages"
  • "Hades 2"
  • "Ninja Gaiden 4"
  • "Shinobi: Art of Vengeance"

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
  • "Ghost of Yōtei"
  • "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
  • "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"
  • "Split Fiction"

Best Family Game

  • "Donkey Kong Bananza"
  • "Lego Party"
  • "Lego Voyagers"
  • "Mario Kart World"
  • "Sonic Racing Crossworlds"
  • "Split Fiction"

Best Fighting Game

  • "2XKO"
  • "Capcom Fighting Collection 2"
  • "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves"
  • "Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection"
  • "Virtua Fighter 5 REVO"

Best Independent Game

  • "Absolum"
  • "Ball X Pit"
  • "Blue Prince"
  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Hades 2"
  • "Hollow Knight: Silksong"

Best Mobile Game

  • "Destiny Rising"
  • "Persona 5: The Phantom X"
  • "Sonic Rumble"
  • "Umamusume: Pretty Derby"
  • "Wuthering Waves"

Best Ongoing Game

  • "Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail"
  • "Fortnite"
  • "Helldivers 2"
  • "Marvel Rivals"
  • "No Man's Sky"

Best RPG

  • "Avowed"
  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2"
  • "Monster Hunter Wilds"
  • "The Outer Worlds 2"

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • "EA Sports FC 26"
  • "F1 25"
  • "Mario Kart World"
  • "Rematch"
  • "Sonic Racing Crossworlds"

Best Strategy/Sim Game

  • "Civilization 7"
  • "Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles"
  • "Jurassic World Evolution 3"
  • "The Alters"
  • "Tempest Rising"
  • "Two Point Museum"

Best VR/AR Game

  • "Alien: Rogue Incursion"
  • "Arken Age"
  • "Deadpool VR"
  • "Ghost Town"
  • "The Midnight Walk"

Best Adaptation

  • "A Minecraft Movie"
  • "Devil May Cry"
  • "Splinter Cell: Deathwatch"
  • "The Last of Us" season 2
  • "Until Dawn"

Community Support

  • "Baldur's Gate 3"
  • "Final Fantasy 14"
  • "Fortnite"
  • "Helldivers 2"
  • "No Man's Sky"

Debut Indie Game

  • "Blue Prince"
  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Despelote"
  • "Dispatch"
  • "Megabonk"

Games for Impact

  • "Consume Me"
  • "Despelote"
  • "Lost Records: Bloom and Rage"
  • "South of Midnight"
  • "Wanderstop"

Best Esports Game

  • "Counter-Strike 2"
  • "Dota 2"
  • "League of Legends"
  • "Mobile Legends Bang Bang"
  • "Valorant"

Best Esports Athlete

  • Brawk
  • Chovy
  • Forsaken
  • Kakeru
  • Menard
  • Zywoo

Best Esports Team

  • Gen.G ("League of Legends")
  • NRG ("Valorant")
  • Team Falcons ("Dota 2")
  • Team Liquid PH ("Mobile Legends Bang Bang")
  • Team Vitality ("Counter-Strike 2")

Content Creator of the Year

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1tikal
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Most Anticipated Game

  • "007 First Light"
  • "Grand Theft Auto 6"
  • "Marvel's Wolverine"
  • "Resident Evil Requiem"
  • "The Witcher 4"

Innovation in Accessibility

  • "Assassin's Creed Shadows"
  • "Atomfall"
  • "Doom: The Dark Ages"
  • "EA Sports FC 26"
  • "South of Midnight"

Players' Voice

  • "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
  • "Dispatch"
  • "Genshin Impact"
  • "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
  • "Wuthering Waves"

