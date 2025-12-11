The Game Awards 2025: 'Clair Obscur' Wins Game of the Year—Here Are the Winners

The Game Awards 2025 has finally revealed the winners across a wide variety of categories. This includes "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," which won the coveted Game of the Year.
Here are this year's The Game Awards winners.
The Game Awards 2025 Winners
*winners marked in bold
Game of the Year
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
- "Donkey Kong Bananza"
- "Hades 2"
- "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
- "Kingdom Come Deliverance 2"
Best Art Direction
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Death Stranding 2 On the Beach"
- "Ghost of Yōtei"
- "Hades 2"
- "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
Best Audio Design
- "Battlefield 6"
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
- "Ghost of Yōtei"
- "Silent Hill f"
Best Game Direction
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
- "Ghost of Yōtei"
- "Hades 2"
- "Split Fiction"
Best Multiplayer
- "Arc Raiders"
- "Battlefield 6"
- "Elden Ring: Nightreign"
- "Peak"
- "Split Fiction"
Best Narrative
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
- "Ghost of Yōtei"
- "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2"
- "Silent Hill f"
Best Performance
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" - Jennifer English
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" - Ben Starr
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" - Charlie Cox
- "Ghost of Yōtei" - Erika Ishii
- "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" - Troy Baker
- "Silent Hill f" - Konatsu Kato
Best Score & Music
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
- "Ghost of Yōtei"
- "Hades 2"
- "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
Best Action
- "Battlefield 6"
- "Doom: The Dark Ages"
- "Hades 2"
- "Ninja Gaiden 4"
- "Shinobi: Art of Vengeance"
Best Action/Adventure Game
- "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach"
- "Ghost of Yōtei"
- "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
- "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"
- "Split Fiction"
Best Family Game
- "Donkey Kong Bananza"
- "Lego Party"
- "Lego Voyagers"
- "Mario Kart World"
- "Sonic Racing Crossworlds"
- "Split Fiction"
Best Fighting Game
- "2XKO"
- "Capcom Fighting Collection 2"
- "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves"
- "Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection"
- "Virtua Fighter 5 REVO"
Best Independent Game
- "Absolum"
- "Ball X Pit"
- "Blue Prince"
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Hades 2"
- "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
Best Mobile Game
- "Destiny Rising"
- "Persona 5: The Phantom X"
- "Sonic Rumble"
- "Umamusume: Pretty Derby"
- "Wuthering Waves"
Best Ongoing Game
- "Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail"
- "Fortnite"
- "Helldivers 2"
- "Marvel Rivals"
- "No Man's Sky"
Best RPG
- "Avowed"
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2"
- "Monster Hunter Wilds"
- "The Outer Worlds 2"
Best Sports/Racing Game
- "EA Sports FC 26"
- "F1 25"
- "Mario Kart World"
- "Rematch"
- "Sonic Racing Crossworlds"
Best Strategy/Sim Game
- "Civilization 7"
- "Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles"
- "Jurassic World Evolution 3"
- "The Alters"
- "Tempest Rising"
- "Two Point Museum"
Best VR/AR Game
- "Alien: Rogue Incursion"
- "Arken Age"
- "Deadpool VR"
- "Ghost Town"
- "The Midnight Walk"
Best Adaptation
- "A Minecraft Movie"
- "Devil May Cry"
- "Splinter Cell: Deathwatch"
- "The Last of Us" season 2
- "Until Dawn"
Community Support
- "Baldur's Gate 3"
- "Final Fantasy 14"
- "Fortnite"
- "Helldivers 2"
- "No Man's Sky"
Debut Indie Game
- "Blue Prince"
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Despelote"
- "Dispatch"
- "Megabonk"
Games for Impact
- "Consume Me"
- "Despelote"
- "Lost Records: Bloom and Rage"
- "South of Midnight"
- "Wanderstop"
Best Esports Game
- "Counter-Strike 2"
- "Dota 2"
- "League of Legends"
- "Mobile Legends Bang Bang"
- "Valorant"
Best Esports Athlete
- Brawk
- Chovy
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G ("League of Legends")
- NRG ("Valorant")
- Team Falcons ("Dota 2")
- Team Liquid PH ("Mobile Legends Bang Bang")
- Team Vitality ("Counter-Strike 2")
Content Creator of the Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1tikal
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Most Anticipated Game
- "007 First Light"
- "Grand Theft Auto 6"
- "Marvel's Wolverine"
- "Resident Evil Requiem"
- "The Witcher 4"
Innovation in Accessibility
- "Assassin's Creed Shadows"
- "Atomfall"
- "Doom: The Dark Ages"
- "EA Sports FC 26"
- "South of Midnight"
Players' Voice
- "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
- "Dispatch"
- "Genshin Impact"
- "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
- "Wuthering Waves"
