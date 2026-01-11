Instagram Fixes Password Reset Issue After Malwarebytes Called it a Security Breach

Instagram has claimed that it already fixed the issue involving password reset requests sent to users in the last couple of days.

Instagram Fixes Password Reset Issue Bugging Users

Instagram shared a new update on X which announces that the password reset issue that has been widespread is now fixed and is no longer a problem.

According to the company, the issue stems from an "external party request" that sent out the password reset requests to multiple accounts, leading to many users receiving the notices via email.

According to Instagram, there has been no breach of their system, and everything is "secure."

The company also said that users should ignore the emails that their official email service sent out to users before it apologized for the confusion this incident has caused.

One account replied to Instagram's post claiming that no such fix took place and then went on to show the easy way to spam a password reset request that only requires a username, which is widely available on Instagram.

For now, Instagram maintains that they already fixed the issue and that these mass request problems are already solved.

We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure.



You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) January 11, 2026

Malwarebytes Claims This Is a Security Breach

In a post shared by Malwarebytes via Bluesky, it claimed that cybercriminals were behind the password reset requests as they were able to steal the credentials of millions of Instagram users.

The report also claimed that as many as 17.5 million Instagram accounts were compromised via this attack, and the threat actors received various sensitive personal information from the platform.

This includes home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, Instagram usernames, and more.

Malwarebytes also went as far as to claim that the sensitive information is readily available on the dark web and is available for anyone who has access to purchase.

Should You Reset Your Password?

As both Instagram and Malwarebytes have differing takes on the problem, it can be hard to determine which party is telling the truth.

Historically, there was a previous hack that is similar to the one being claimed by Malwarebytes where user accounts, including those of celebrities, were made available online for anyone to get for a special price.

For now, Instagram maintains its stance on it being an external party issue, but for those who are anxious regarding security, it is best to do a password reset and email change for peace of mind.