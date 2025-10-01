Amazon's Prime Air Drones Crash in Arizona; FAA Investigation Underway

An incident involving two Amazon Prime Air delivery drones that crashed in Arizona as they began their service in the area has made its way to the headlines.

It has been reported that two of the Prime Air drones were involved in the latest incident in Tolleson, Arizona, which occurred two miles away from its fulfillment center in the area, prompting law enforcement officials to be called in.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has taken over the investigation from the local police force, but no other information about their probe has been released as of writing.

Amazon Prime Air Drones Crashed in Arizona

Reports from local Arizona news companies have revealed that two Prime Air drones operated by Amazon crashed in Tolleson after colliding with a crane. The incident occurred approximately two miles from the company's fulfillment center in the area.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries caused by the drones' crash.

Local law enforcement officials were first called to the scene after the incident, but they have not yet released any other details.

Amazon first started offering its Prime Air drone delivery service in the area last year after launching the program to fulfill all eligible orders in Phoenix. The company would only fly the Prime Air drones during the day, subject to weather conditions.

FAA Investigates Prime Air Crash in AZ

According to Engadget, Sgt. Erik Mendez of the Tolleson police revealed to KTAR that the local force has already stepped aside, with the FAA now taking over the investigation.

Amazon's representative, Terrence Clark, said that the company acknowledges the incident and is already working with the authorities to investigate the crash.

Amazon's Drone Delivery Service

After years of testing out drones for delivery, Amazon launched the Prime Air service in 2022 in two service areas, California and Texas. The goal Amazon had in mind was to fast-track deliveries made by the company, targeting that packages eligible to be carried by drone.

The e-commerce conglomerate also planned to upgrade its MK27-2 drone in the same year to the MK30 flying machine. It was revealed that this is the quieter and safer version of its drone, with the company initially targeting this rollout in the state of California first.

Last year, Amazon got approval from the FAA to scale up its drone delivery service in Texas for all eligible online orders in the state, with the company also expanding its logistics service to other states.