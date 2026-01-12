Grok Access Blocked in Indonesia, Malaysia Amid Global Deepfake Safety Concerns

Authorities in Indonesia and Malaysia have temporarily blocked access to xAI's Grok chatbot amid serious concerns about its ability to prevent unsafe content. Regulators cited repeated failures in safeguards meant to block non-consensual sexual deepfakes, labeling the technology a threat to human rights, dignity, and digital security.

Indonesia's Minister of Communications, Meutya Hafid, emphasized that non-consensual AI-generated sexual material is a severe violation under national internet laws.

Malaysia has launched an investigation into potential misuse of AI tools on X, with access to Grok remaining suspended until xAI implements adequate safeguards in compliance with local regulations.

Global Scrutiny of Grok Intensifies

According to Mashable, the controversy surrounding Grok is not limited to Southeast Asia. India's IT ministry has instructed X to address alleged misuse of the AI chatbot, citing potential violations of the country's Information Technology Act.

French prosecutors, UK authorities, and EU regulators have also opened investigations into the platform's compliance with online safety standards.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted concerns over deepfake content while reinforcing social media restrictions for users under 16.

In the United States, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) has called on the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission to investigate X under child sexual abuse material (CSAM) laws and the new Take It Down Act.

UK Considers Blocking X

UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall warned that the government may block X entirely if investigations reveal violations of the Online Safety Act. A final decision is expected soon.

Even US senators Ben Ray Luján, Edward J. Mackey, and Ron Wyden urged Apple and Google to delete X and Grok on their app stores. They accused that the apps can generate "nonconsensual sexualized images of women and children at scale."

Elon Musk Pushes Back

In response, Elon Musk criticized regulators for overreach, claiming that government intervention threatens free speech. He argued on X that Grok is being unfairly targeted and that authorities are "overly eager to censor" AI technology.

Last month, Grok AI was at the center of the controversy when it spread misinformation about the Bondi Beach shooting incident.

Before this tragedy, Grok was asked to address the "second Holocaust" comment. For many people, this has been an alarming trend for chatbots. Even the tiniest information can be changed, and that is dangerous.