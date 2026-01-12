Audiocon's Ceretone Hearing Aids Bring Smartphone Features to Assistive Listening at CES 2026

At CES 2026, Audiocon showcased its Ceretone line of hearing aids that blur the line between assistive devices and consumer tech gadgets. The company's display featured two flagship models—Beacon and Pro—both designed to address a common concern among potential hearing aid users: the stigma of wearing visible assistive devices.

A Different Kind of Hearing Experience

In a video interview at the show, Audiocon representative Janelle, who joined the company just three months ago, couldn't contain her enthusiasm about user feedback. Participants in a recent focus group shared transformative experiences with the Ceretone devices, with some reporting they could hear their television clearly for the first time without raising the volume. Others described the joy of hearing children playing across the street—simple moments that had been lost to hearing loss.

Perhaps most striking was the feedback that these devices worked better for users than their prescription hearing aids, suggesting that the integration of modern technology features might be changing expectations for what assistive listening devices can deliver.

The Beacon model represents Audiocon's full-featured approach to hearing assistance. With its behind-the-ear design, this device packs smartphone-like capabilities into a form factor that prioritizes battery life and connectivity. The larger housing sits comfortably behind the ear while a smaller component rests inside the ear canal.

What sets Beacon apart is its comprehensive Bluetooth integration. Users can stream music directly to their hearing aids, take phone calls hands-free, and seamlessly switch between assistive listening and entertainment. A companion smartphone app puts complete control at your fingertips, allowing you to adjust volume, switch between environmental modes, and customize your hearing experience without ever touching the device.

The behind-the-ear design isn't just about aesthetics—it provides substantial real estate for a rechargeable battery that delivers all-day performance. Simply charge overnight, and you're ready for another full day of enhanced hearing.

For those who prioritize discretion above all else, the Pro model reimagines what a hearing aid can look like. Janelle held up the tiny in-ear device during the interview, demonstrating just how small it truly is. When inserted, the skin-tone device virtually disappears, especially for users who style their hair over their ears.

Despite its minimal size, the Pro doesn't sacrifice functionality. The device features intuitive gesture controls—simply double-tap to switch listening modes. This touch-based interface makes the Pro particularly accessible for seniors who might find smartphone apps challenging, while still appealing to younger users who appreciate the sleek, tech-forward design.

Like its larger sibling, the Pro comes with a charging case that does double duty, providing power and allowing for settings adjustments. No more fumbling with tiny disposable batteries or worrying about running out of power at inconvenient moments.

Technology That Changes Lives

Both Ceretone models share a common philosophy: hearing aids should enhance your life, not limit it. The rechargeable batteries mean you'll never need to stock up on expensive button cells or worry about batteries dying during important conversations. The Bluetooth connectivity transforms these devices into multifunctional audio companions that happen to also correct hearing loss.

The app-based environmental controls represent a significant leap forward in user autonomy. Whether you're in a crowded restaurant, watching a movie at home, or having a one-on-one conversation, you can optimize your hearing environment with a few taps on your smartphone. This level of customization was once available only through expensive, professionally programmed prescription devices.

Breaking Down Barriers

Janelle's emphasis on the Pro model's invisibility speaks to a larger issue in hearing health: many people, especially younger individuals experiencing hearing loss, avoid getting help because they don't want to appear older or disabled. By creating devices that look more like wireless earbuds than traditional hearing aids, Audiocon is working to eliminate the stigma that keeps people from addressing their hearing needs.

The result is hearing technology that people actually want to wear—devices that feel less like medical equipment and more like the premium audio accessories many people already carry every day.

A Sound Future

As Janelle wrapped up her CES 2026 interview, her genuine excitement about the Ceretone products was evident. After just three months with Audiocon, she'd already witnessed firsthand how these devices were changing lives, restoring connections to the sounds that matter most—from television dialogue to children's laughter to the simple pleasure of a phone conversation.

The enthusiastic response at CES 2026, combined with the glowing testimonials from focus group participants, suggests that Audiocon has found a winning formula. By combining the functionality of prescription hearing aids with the features consumers have come to expect from their wireless audio devices, Ceretone is helping redefine what hearing assistance can be in the smartphone era. For the millions of people experiencing hearing loss, that's music to their ears.