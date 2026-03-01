Apple March 2026 Event: What You May Expect From Tim Cook's 'Big Week' of Launches

Apple is reportedly gearing up for massive announcements which are expected to take place during the first week of March.

Tim Cook himself previously teased the upcoming event right at the start of March, with new technologies set to be unveiled starting Monday.

Apple March 2026 Event: What to Expect?

Here are the products that may be coming in this week's announcements as previously discussed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:

iPhone 17e with A19 chip

12th Generation iPad with A18 chip

M4 iPad Air

M5 MacBook Air

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and Max chip

Entry-level/Low-cost MacBook

Mac Studio with M5 Max and/or Ultra chip

Studio Display 2

In the latest Power On newsletter by Gurman (via MacRumors), the analyst revealed that Apple employees are expecting a massive announcement sometime between Monday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 4.

It was also revealed that Apple's preparations for the new products are similar to how it preps for new iPhones that are released in the fall season.

Tim Cook: 'Big Week' to Start March

In the last week of February, Cook shared a post via X which officially confirmed the upcoming series of announcements starting March 2.

Here, Cook revealed that Apple is gearing up for a "big week ahead," further teasing that the company has multiple launches for its spring releases.

A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/PQ9gM2Gl2r — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 26, 2026

Cook's video did not reveal any specifics on which products are being released as the video only showed the Apple logo being formed from a shape.

However, many are already speculating that the new Apple logo for this upcoming March 2026 series of launches is already teasing the new color options for the low-cost MacBook.