Lenovo Unveils 'AI Workmate Concept' Meant to Help You with Productivity, Workload, and More

Lenovo has unveiled the new "AI Workmate Concept" during their presentation at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. This new concept is a robot-like desk companion that aims to help users with their work and more.

The new robot-like desk companion can hear voice commands, scan documents, interact with users, and more, making it a notable desk buddy for different kinds of needs, mainly focused on productivity.

Lenovo 'AI Workmate Concept' Unveiled at MWC 2026

Lenovo's new AI Workmate Concept turned heads over at MWC 2026 as the company touched on robotics in this latest tech, as well as expanded on its generative artificial intelligence developments.

Combining the two, the company came up with a robot-like desk buddy that is capable of helping out and boosting one's workflow.

The AI Workmate Concept is a proof-of-concept development from Lenovo, focusing on translating human actions into "digital outcomes through natural interaction." According to Lenovo, it is an "always-on desk companion" that offers support for gesture, spatial, voice, and writing interactions via its on-device AI.

The proof-of-concept robot has eyes via its LCD, and it is meant to be set on one's desk. Additionally, it can also beam content to a desk or wall using its projection capabilities.

Lenovo's Productivity and Workload Desk Buddy

Lenovo's AI Workmate Concept is supposed to be a desk buddy, but it is also recommended to have a wall or empty desk nearby so it can project content.

The new proof-of-concept is the latest addition to the massive developments from Lenovo, which were unveiled during CES 2026, including the Lenovo Qira AI ecosystem for its consumer tech devices.

Users may ask the AI-powered desk companion for help on "scanning and summarizing documents, organizing notes, and assisting in the creation of presentations and other work content."

The company calls this desk companion an exploration of physical and spatial AI. It seems Lenovo is now looking to enter the professional ecosystem meant to assist in productivity and work.