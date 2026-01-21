ININUM Launches AI-Powered Fragrance Device That Blends 100+ Scents On Demand

The perfume industry is about to get its first major innovation in decades. ININUM, a new personal fragrance technology company, is launching the world's first AI-powered fragrance device at CES 2026, transforming how people experience and wear scent.

Unlike traditional perfumes that lock users into a single fragrance, ININUM's patented device holds three interchangeable fragrance PODs and uses an AI-enhanced mobile app to blend, personalize, and control scent in real-time. The result: over 100 unique fragrance combinations from a single elegant device, all adjustable throughout the day.

"You don't choose one scent anymore. You control it," the company states, positioning its product as a fundamental shift from perfume as a fixed product to fragrance as a dynamic, adjustable experience.

How It Works

The ININUM device operates on a POD-based system. Users insert three fragrance PODs into the device, then use the companion mobile app to create custom blends. The AI assists in suggesting combinations based on mood, occasion, or personal preferences, while giving users full manual control over their scent profile.

All fragrances are Eau de Parfum concentration—the same strength as premium perfumes—and are manufactured in Italy. ININUM emphasizes that each fragrance is specifically designed for blendability, meaning they work independently or as part of a personalized mix without clashing.

The device enables users to adapt their fragrance to different contexts: a lighter blend for the office, a bolder combination for evening events, or something entirely different based on mood—all without carrying multiple bottles or reapplying throughout the day.

The Founder Edition Launch

ININUM is introducing its technology through a Founder Edition, a limited release exclusive to the CES 2026 launch. The device is priced at $299, with the company offering up to 40% off as part of the launch promotion for early adopters.

This marks the official debut of what ININUM calls an entirely new fragrance category, bridging the gap between beauty, technology, and personalization.

A New Category Emerges

The fragrance industry has remained largely unchanged for decades, with innovation focused primarily on scent development rather than delivery or personalization. ININUM's approach represents a technological intervention in a traditionally analog market.

By combining hardware, software, and AI-driven personalization, the device addresses a common consumer frustration: the commitment required by purchasing full-size perfume bottles. With ININUM, users can explore a wider range of scent profiles without the financial risk or physical space requirements of building a traditional fragrance collection.

Whether personal fragrance technology becomes a mainstream category remains to be seen, but ININUM's CES debut signals growing interest in bringing smart, adaptive technology to personal care products.

For more information about ININUM and the Founder Edition launch, visit ininum.com.