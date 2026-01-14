True Wireless Freedom: TechNovator Unveils Tech That Powers Devices from a 30cm Distance

In a demonstration that seems to bend the rules of conventional physics, TechNovator has introduced a wireless charging technology that could fundamentally change how we power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. CEO and co-founder Ruslana Dovzhyk showcased the innovation at CES 2026, revealing a system that has been 11 years in the making.

Beyond Traditional Wireless Charging

A key distinguishing feature of TechNovator's approach is its microstructured energy interface, based on the principle of energy quantization, which enables energy transfer with efficiencies of up to 95%. Unlike current wireless charging solutions that require precise device placement and struggle with multiple devices, TechNovator's system can charge numerous devices simultaneously, regardless of their power requirements.

"It's possible to charge many devices simultaneously—low, medium, and high power devices—over a distance with high efficiency," Dovzhyk explained during the demonstration. "And it's possible to charge in various environmental conditions, even in motion."

The technology's most intriguing characteristic is its stealth profile. Between the transmitter and receiver, only a weak signal capable of transferring information is detectable—not the energy itself. This counterintuitive feature distinguishes it from conventional electromagnetic charging methods.

Safe Energy Transfer

A critical aspect of TechNovator's technology is its safety design. The weak signal detected between transmitter and receiver ensures that the energy transfer method poses no risk to users or bystanders. This makes the technology particularly suitable for applications where safety is paramount, including medical devices and environments with continuous human presence.

The ability to charge devices through various materials—including the potential to power implantable medical devices through tissue—demonstrates both the technology's versatility and its safe operation in sensitive applications.

Practical Applications on Display

During the demonstration, Dovzhyk showed a wireless charging table with two transmitting elements embedded beneath a plastic surface. Connected by a single cable to a power outlet, the table powered multiple devices placed above it—from lamps with integrated receivers to a modified computer mouse running on a rechargeable battery designed to last 50 years.

The most striking demonstration involved layered charging: multiple devices stacked vertically, all drawing power simultaneously from a single charging point. Dovzhyk showed how devices could charge while in motion across the table's surface, with blue indicator lights confirming active power transfer.

"Just imagine if you have laptops, monitors, smartphones, headsets, speakers—all the devices will be possible to charge from one charging point or wireless charging mat connected via one cable," she said. "It's possible to use various devices simultaneously over a distance, even in motion."

Diverse Market Potential

TechNovator's technology extends far beyond consumer electronics. The company has already mastered charging half-kilowatt batteries and is targeting several sectors:

Micromobility and Transportation: Electric bikes and e-scooters could charge while parked on specially equipped platforms, regardless of weather conditions—rain, snow, dust, extreme heat, or cold.

Robotics: Warehousing robots could operate continuously without human intervention, charging as they work rather than returning to docking stations for extended periods. Dovzhyk noted that robots typically spending 12 hours charging and 10 hours working could instead operate 24/7.

Medical Devices: Perhaps most significantly, the technology could charge implantable devices like cardiac pacemakers and brain stimulators through tissue, potentially eliminating the need for repeated surgeries to replace batteries.

Electric Vehicles: The company is planning tests for electric vehicle charging systems with power capacity up to 10 kilowatts or more.

Implementation and Integration

For existing devices like smartphones, integration would require adding TechNovator's receiving elements and electronic modules. The company has developed receivers in various sizes and form factors, including flexible versions that could be integrated into slim devices. The smallest receiver demonstrated was compact enough for battery applications, while larger versions suited different device categories.

The system has one notable limitation: complete metal barriers between transmitter and receiver will block the signal. However, even metal surfaces with perforations allow energy transfer to occur.

Path to Market

TechNovator is currently positioning itself to enter multiple markets. The company identifies consumer electronics, robotics, and micro-mobility as initial target segments where the technology is most market-ready.

Dovzhyk emphasized that the development represents knowledge "beyond existing charging technologies and existing physics," suggesting the 11-year research period involved fundamental breakthroughs rather than incremental improvements to existing methods.

Following CES 2026, TechNovator plans to showcase the technology at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March. The company is actively seeking partnerships with device manufacturers and industry players across its target sectors.

Looking Forward

If TechNovator's technology delivers on its demonstrated capabilities at commercial scale, it could address several persistent challenges in wireless charging: the need for precise alignment, limited charging distances, low efficiency with multiple devices, and vulnerability to environmental conditions.

The prospect of truly universal wireless charging—where a single transmitter powers an entire desk's worth of devices, or where medical implants never need surgical battery replacement—represents a significant leap from today's wireless charging pads that struggle to power even a single smartphone efficiently.

For more information about TechNovator's wireless charging technology, interested parties can connect through the company's website or reach out to Dovzhyk via LinkedIn. As the patent publication approaches and demonstration units circulate at major technology conferences, the industry will have the opportunity to validate whether this energy quantization approach can deliver the wireless power revolution it promises.