Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 May Debut First Crease-less Display From CES 2026, Says Report

The next foldable smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, will reportedly be the first device in its lineup to receive the "crease-less" display that the company showed off at the recent CES 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Is Going Crease-Less

ZDNet Korea's latest report claims that Samsung is leaning towards the release of their latest screen innovation to take place this summer, specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Since the debut of the original Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung has utilized the traditional method of layering the OLED panels, which caused the creases. However, Samsung's latest innovation uses a new kind of "optical clear adhesive" to keep the panels together and, in turn, makes it less stiff and without the crease.

With these changes to the method of assembling the new panel, Samsung's use of this latest foldable panel is enough to transform any screen to look like a traditional display using regular glass.

This was said to be the same technology that Samsung publicly showed off during CES 2026 that caught significant attention from visitors, with some claiming that this could be the display to be used on the iPhone Fold.

It is important to note that Apple has tapped Samsung Display to supply the screens needed for the foldable iPhone, and that the Cupertino tech giant is waiting for a creaseless display for the device.

Will We See this Crease-Less Display Soon?

According to 9to5Google's report, Samsung is indeed planning to include this creaseless display in the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but ZDNet Korea's report pointed out that the South Korean tech giant is not fully on board with this just yet.

This is because there are expected price increases in the entire tech industry due to the RAM price surge, which could affect smartphone prices.

Slapping in a new and advanced screen to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may lead to its price skyrocketing because of the expected price increases due to the RAM, and it may not yet be a feasible idea for now.