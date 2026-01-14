Netflix Unveils The First Original Video Podcasts Coming to the Platform—What to Expect?

Netflix is diving into the world of video podcasts as it has recently announced the arrival of its first and original video podcasts, coming soon on the platform to deliver a new type of content.

Netflix Unveils First Original Podcasts Coming

Netflix's Tudum website shared the latest announcement about the company's first-ever original video podcast content, with the first one featuring "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson as the host of a new show.

The streaming giant revealed that "The Pete Davidson Show" will deliver a new kind of video podcast experience to the world, and it will be streaming weekly from Davidson's garage.

The video podcast will feature different conversations featuring the former SNL cast member alongside his friends and colleagues. That said, Davidson will also take users out of the garage and on the road on several occasions, said Netflix.

"The Pete Davidson Show" makes this the fourth collaboration of the artist with Netflix, following his previous comedy specials, including "Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli" (2024), "Pete Davidson: Alive from New York" (2020), and "Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends" (2022).

According to Tudum, "The Pete Davidson Show" will air its first episode on Friday, January 30, at 12:01 a.m. PST, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Aside from Davidson, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is also debuting another Netflix original video podcast called "The White House with Michael Irvin" on the streaming platform.

The show will feature current sports news, game analysis, and commentary featuring co-host Brandon Marshall, also an NFL legend.

"The White House" will bring two new episodes per week and will start streaming this Monday, January 19.

What to Expect From Netflix's Podcasts

Netflix revealed earlier this week that new podcasts are coming to the streaming platform as part of its partnerships and licensing deals with different production houses and studios.

A total of 34 new podcasts are coming to the platform, featuring some of the biggest shows available on other platforms, such as Spotify's "The Bill Simmons Podcast," iHeartRadio's "My Favorite Murder," and Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take."

Netflix also touts its special podcasts featuring IPs like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things," and more to be featured in shows that are now airing and coming soon on the platform.