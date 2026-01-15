The Weirdest and Most Unexpected Gadgets at CES 2026

CES 2026 revealed a bizarre array of innovative gadgets that push the boundaries of technology. Some of them could pass as futuristic inventions that we could only see in our dreams. Others are closely related to any sci-fi discoveries we watch on television.

No matter how strange they look and what they can do, we cannot deny how they change the game this year, especially for the viewers who are always looking for the "different" side of the spectrum.

Here are our top-picked weirdest gadgets at CES 2026.

400 Colors in Five Seconds

iPolish stunned attendees with its AI-powered nail wand, capable of transforming each nail into any of 400 colors in just five seconds using a short electric pulse. For the record, you don't need to dry it here.

Paired with a smartphone app, users can match nail shades to outfits, moods, or events, all without chemicals, odors, or smudges.

Music You Can Taste

Lava Tech's Lollipop Star offers a playful sensory experience, letting users play music by gently biting the lollipop with their molars.

While innovative, the single-use design raises sustainability questions, as no reusable version has been announced.

Ultrasonic Chef's Knife

Seattle Ultrasonics introduced an ultrasonic chef's knife that vibrates 30,000 times per second, slicing vegetables, meat, and bread with ease while maintaining a traditional handle feel.

Available for preorder at $399, this tool promises to help you prep your meals with a twist.

Egg-Shaped Hormone Tracker

The Mira Ultra4 Hormone Monitor offers discreet at-home reproductive health tracking for $249. Using urine samples, it measures FSH, LH, E3G, and PdG to help track fertility and provide insights into PCOS, PMDD, perimenopause, and menopause.

Vovo Smart Toilet

The Vovo Neo smart toilet combines luxury and technology, featuring auto-lid, bidet functions, heated seating, and urine analysis. Its AI assistant, "Jindo the Dog," alerts family members if usage exceeds 12 hours, supporting senior independence.

Would you sit at this smart toilet for $4,990? It's definitely pricey, but it might be worth the shot if you're into home health monitoring (or simply if you have money to squander).

Innovation Beyond Practicality

CES 2026 proved that innovation doesn't have to be conventional. From AI companions and color-shifting nails to ultrasonic knives and smart toilets, this year's gadgets highlight the potential of technology to combine functionality, wellness, and entertainment in entirely new (and entertaining) ways.