Top CES 2026 Remote Work & Productivity Devices: Foldable Laptops, AI, and Ultralight PCs

CES 2026 presented groundbreaking devices redefining remote work and productivity, combining foldable displays, ultrawide laptops, and AI-powered computing. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist rotates screens toward users mid-call, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 delivers discrete GPU-level performance in ultralight laptops, and HP EliteBoard compresses full Ryzen PCs into a 1.7lb keyboard. Ultrawide portable displays expand workspace up to 24 inches, while adaptive AI and haptic feedback maintain focus and efficiency across hybrid work setups.

These innovations enable hybrid professionals to seamlessly switch between coffee shops, home offices, and client sites. Ventiva ICE cooling keeps fan noise under control, transparent cooling designs showcase thermal management, and repairable chassis extend device longevity beyond three years. CES 2026 proved that productivity tech is no longer constrained by form factor, offering portable, durable, and versatile solutions for modern workflows.

Top CES 2026 Remote Work Products

Top CES 2026 Products for Remote Work & Productivity feature production-ready solutions that expand deskless workflows and multitasking capabilities:

1. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist

This Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist features a motorized hinge that rotates 360° to track the user's position during video calls, keeping workflow uninterrupted. The screen swivels independently while the keyboard remains stationary, allowing ergonomic adjustments on the fly. Designed for hybrid professionals, it combines portability with advanced multitasking and presentation capabilities.

14-inch 2.8K OLED with 120Hz refresh

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with 32GB RAM

Dual 4K monitor support

Supports 1.2 million swivel cycles

Front-facing camera tracks user for presentations

2. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake

Intel's latest CPU, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake integrates an Arc B390 iGPU, delivering RTX 4050-equivalent performance for gaming, rendering, and AI-driven productivity. Built for ultralight laptops, it balances high performance with long battery life and energy efficiency. Its AI enhancements accelerate creative workflows and multitasking for remote and hybrid work setups.

18A node improves transistor efficiency by 15%

Silent Ventiva ICE cooling at 45dB

Supports 96GB LPDDR5X memory

Accelerates Adobe Premiere exports 40% via NPU

3. HP EliteBoard

The HP EliteBoard condenses a full desktop-class PC into a 1.7lb keyboard, making it extremely portable for hybrid professionals. AMD Ryzen AI 350 delivers high-speed processing for multitasking, while optional batteries allow limited unplugged operation. Its design integrates seamlessly with existing monitors to provide a complete workstation on the go.

Thunderbolt 4 supports dual 4K60 displays

Zero-configuration Windows 11 deployment

vPro remote management and IT compliance

28W TDP full performance with reduced weight

4. Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable

This Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable features a 16-inch OLED that rolls out to a 23.8-inch ultrawide display, expanding workspace for both productivity and immersive gaming. Auto-tiling of Windows apps maximizes screen real estate, enhancing multitasking efficiency. Portable and versatile, it bridges the gap between laptop portability and desktop-scale displays.

RTX 5090 mobile GPU renders 100+fps across maximum extension

Auto-tiles Windows apps for enhanced workflow

Expands productivity by 48%

Portable ultrawide experience for gaming and work

5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon maintains its slim and lightweight profile while offering field-replaceable internals for easy upgrades and repair. Improved thermals enhance performance stability, and swappable components extend the device's lifespan. It is designed for professionals seeking a durable, long-lasting workstation without compromising portability.

Field-swappable RAM and SSD

Three-year lifespan supported

Reduces e-waste by 40%

Maintains same slim profile with upgraded cooling

6. Asus Zenbook S 14

The Asus Zenbook S 14 delivers a premium ultralight design combined with high-performance Intel Core Ultra processors. Its 14-inch OLED display ensures sharp visuals for creative and office workflows, while long battery life supports full-day hybrid productivity. Slim bezels and ergonomic keyboard layout make it ideal for both travel and home office setups.

Intel Core Ultra Series CPU with integrated GPU

14-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh

Lightweight 1.2kg chassis

Thunderbolt 4 and dual-display support

7. Asus ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 is built for creative professionals needing color-accurate screens and AI-assisted computing in a portable form factor. Its 13.3-inch OLED display covers 100% DCI-P3 for precise design work, while AI-enhanced processors accelerate rendering and video editing. Hybrid workers can pair it with external monitors or use it standalone for content creation on the go.

13.3-inch OLED, DCI-P3 100%

Intel Core Ultra/AMD Ryzen AI 350 options

AI-accelerated creative workflows

Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C connectivity

AI-Enhanced CPUs and Adaptive Cooling for Hybrid Work

CES 2026 highlighted how AI-assisted processors are transforming remote workstations. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 350 integrate AI features that accelerate video editing, 3D rendering, and multitasking while reducing power consumption. Translucent ICE cooling and silent fan designs maintain performance under load without distracting noise. These improvements allow hybrid workers to handle demanding workflows in coffee shops, home offices, and client locations without throttling.

By combining AI-driven processing with adaptive cooling, laptops and portable PCs now maintain high performance while improving battery life and ergonomics. Users benefit from intelligent thermal distribution, improved multitasking, and extended device longevity. CES 2026 showcased that AI isn't just about raw speed—it enables smarter, more versatile productivity machines for modern hybrid professionals.

Foldable and Rollable Displays Expanding Workspaces

CES 2026 also demonstrated how foldable and rollable displays are redefining screen real estate for remote professionals. Lenovo ThinkBook Auto Twist and Legion Pro Rollable expand workspace to ultrawide dimensions while maintaining portable form factors. Swivel and rollable OLEDs let users extend their screens only when needed, creating desk setups from laptops without extra monitors.

Durable hinges and self-healing polymer layers ensure these flexible displays withstand over one million folds or rotations, making them practical for everyday hybrid work. Auto-tiling and adaptive screen layouts optimize windows for spreadsheets, coding, and creative applications. CES 2026 proved that flexible displays can now deliver both portability and high productivity in a single device.

Hybrid Workstations Transform Productivity

CES 2026 innovations highlight how foldable displays, rollable ultrawide screens, and modular AI computing redefine mobile workstations. Ultrawide devices like the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable and ThinkBook Auto Twist expand workspace for spreadsheets, coding, and creative apps. AI-assisted CPUs and portable all-in-one PCs streamline multitasking while reducing power consumption and fan noise.

These devices are optimized for hybrid work, ensuring ergonomic setups, long battery life, and repairable components. Users can transition seamlessly between remote and office environments without compromising on display quality or computing power. CES 2026 showed that productivity hardware now combines flexibility, performance, and portability in unprecedented ways.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How durable are foldable and rollable displays for remote work?

CES 2026 foldable and rollable devices survive over one million folds or rotations. Hinges use water-drop or dual-axis designs to minimize stress. Rollable OLEDs employ self-healing polymer layers, reducing wear over time. Users can expect long-term durability suitable for daily hybrid workflows.

2. Can these devices handle high-performance applications like video editing?

Yes, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 350 support GPU-accelerated tasks. Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve run efficiently with AI frame interpolation. Multitasking across virtual machines and Windows applications is seamless. Cooling designs prevent throttling during heavy workloads.

3. Are ultrawide rollable displays practical for travel?

Yes, devices like Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable fold down to standard laptop sizes. The rollable mechanism is lightweight and maintains screen integrity. Users can expand workspaces only when needed. Battery life supports remote work even when away from power sources.

4. How do these CES 2026 products improve hybrid collaboration?

Motorized hinges and swivel screens track user position for better video calls. Dual 4K monitor support allows simultaneous document sharing and presentations. AI-assisted systems maintain smooth performance under multitasking. Portable designs reduce strain while enhancing ergonomic setups.